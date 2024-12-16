Seven films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

For the week before Christmas, the craziest show of the year arrives on Prime Video, Beast Games, a series of extreme tests created by YouTuber MrBeast. For the rest, there are no particular catalog new releases to report, so here is a long list of expiring films, from the recent Girl for Rent to a classic like Wild Game: the choice is yours and have a good week!

Beast Games (Original show) – release date December 19th

From the innovative mind of MrBeast comes Beast Games, a new series of record-breaking competitions. As many as 1,000 contestants will compete in thrilling physical and mental challenges, trying to win an incredible sum of $5 million. Week after week, contestants will use their strength and wits to stay in the game, in hopes of becoming multimillionaires!

The trailer and things to know about Beast Games

No Hard Feelings (2023 film) – expiration date December 21st

Jennifer Lawrence is the producer and star of Hard Work, a hilarious and witty comedy from Gene Stupnitsky (director of Good Boys and co-writer of Bad Teacher). Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she’s found the solution to her financial problems when she discovers an intriguing job ad.

Adam Resurrected (2010 film) – expiration date December 21st

After being a clown and showman during World War II, Adam Stein is now the patient of a psychiatric center entirely dedicated to Holocaust survivors. Deeply marked by the traumatic experience of the war, Adam lives in the anguished memory of a past marked by the oppression and madness of Nazi persecution.

Wild Game (1998 film) – expiration date December 21st

An arrogant businessman goes to visit a room he would like to rent, but gets stuck in the elevator. The woman who was supposed to rent him the room starts a game of cat and mouse with him, keeping him prisoner and forcing him to play every card in an attempt to be pulled out of that trap.

Brothers in the Budding (2010 film) – expiration date December 21st

Edward Norton plays the double role of a philosophy professor, Bill Kincaid, and his twin brother: a professional criminal and marijuana grower, who will involve him in a bad deal causing him trouble with the law…

Not Just Jokes (2023 film) – expiration date December 21st

In the film Non solo Barzellette, the show by the comedian from Scandicci, Alessandro Paci, comes to life on the big screen in an irresistible film adaptation. The plot follows the comic adventures of Paci, who, with his unique style, brings his show from stage to film.

Wonder (2017 film) – expiration date December 21st

Auggie, born with a rare disease, finds himself facing school for the first time. The love of his family and a great deal of courage help him find his place in the world and in the hearts of his classmates.

Drift – Ride the Wave (2013 film) – expiry date 21 December

Based on a true story, an unmissable film for surfing enthusiasts with stunning aquatic shots. In the middle of the 70s, two Australian brothers have one great passion: riding huge waves. However, the two will have to clash with local crime in order to realize their dream: transforming surfing from a sport for the few into the modern industry we know today.