Seven films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

Have you decided to lock yourself in at home this cold weekend and watch something on Prime Video? Here are our streaming suggestions picked from the latest news and expiring titles. Let’s start with the new releases, among which we highlight the American film Unstoppable and the German film The Calendar Killer. But watch out for expiring content, including the epic anime series Bleach and the films Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Lovers, Leave No Trace, EIGHTH GRADE and The Punisher. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Unstoppable (US film) – release date 16 January

The true and emotional story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), born with one leg, whose indomitable spirit and unwavering determination led him to defy difficulties and chase his dreams. With the love and support of his mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez), and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony faces adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team.

The Calendar Killer (film Germany) – release date 16 January

When Jules (Sabin Tambrea) starts his shift at a women’s support line to help them get home safely, everything suggests a peaceful Saturday evening. That is, until he receives a phone call from a young mother named Klara (Luise Heyer), who claims she will die that same night at the hands of a notorious, woman-obsessed killer. He has given her an ultimatum: either Klara kills her husband (Friedrich Mücke) or she will be murdered that same night. Thus begins the woman’s desperate escape from the so-called “Calendar Killer”, accompanied by Jules on the phone, as her only hope of salvation.

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2004 film) – expiration date January 22nd

3 Oscar nominations for this biographical drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Firth, based on the novel of the same name by Tracy Chevalier. To help her family, Griet agrees to serve at the home of the esteemed painter Jan Vermeer. Intelligent and sensitive, Griet wins the trust of the famous artist, becoming his muse and inspiring the Dutch painter’s most famous painting.

The Lovers – Rediscovering Love (2016 film) – expiry date 23 January

A long-married couple no longer has much to say to each other. Husband and wife both have well-established extramarital affairs and decide to divorce as a result. As they process the divorce request, however, they will see the feeling that united them rekindled and that they thought was now extinct forever.

Leave No Trace (2018 film) – expiration date January 23rd

A father and daughter lead a perfect but mysterious existence in Forest Park, a beautiful nature reserve near Portland, Oregon, rarely coming into contact with the rest of the world. A small mistake will bring them before the authorities, starting an increasingly unpredictable journey in search of a place to call their own.

EIGHTH GRADE – Third grade (2019 film) – deadline January 23rd

Thirteen-year-old Kayla grapples with the problems of her life as a suburban teenager during the last week of her disastrous final year of middle school.

The Punisher (2004 film) – expiration date January 23rd

This extremely raw story of revenge and redemption sees Thomas Jane in the role of Frank Castle, who in the guise of the vigilante called The Punisher brings one of the most beloved characters of Marvel comics to the big screen. Former Delta Force agent and now FBI special agent must leave his violent life behind when an operation goes awry

BLEACH (anime series, seasons 1-16) – expiration date January 24th

Ichigo Kurosaki is 15 years old and a high school student who possesses the extraordinary ability to see ghosts. When he meets Rukia, a Shinigami who helps lost souls find peace, his not-so-normal life becomes even more special.