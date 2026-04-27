Seven films and five TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (27 April – 3 May)

Another week full of events not to be missed on Prime Video begins. For lovers of the series, the new episode of The Boys 5 and Invincible 4 are being released these days, as well as the highly anticipated drama series The House of the Spirits and the animated series for adults Crossing Swords. In addition, of course, to the ending of LOL 6. For those who prefer a film, we have made a selection of expiring titles, including Italian comedies and great American classics. The choice is yours and have a good week.

The Boys 5 episode 5 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – released on April 29th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: One-Shots. Homelander has earned himself acclaim as a prophet, but in the meantime he must solve problems with his father Soldier Boy. The Boys have their own problems, but Starlight is with them again.

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Gen V 3 won’t be there: Prime Video cancels The Boys spin-off

Invincible 4 episode 9 (USA action animated TV series) – release date 29 April

Episode title: Don’t keep me on edge. Mark faces his deepest fears as his life changes forever.

LOL: he who laughs is out 6 final episode (comedy show Italy) – release date 30 April

Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus eliminated the first competitors, and those remaining were practically all booked. In short, it will be a last laugh challenge, exactly.

The trailer and review of LOL 6

Crossing Swords (Exclusive USA animated TV series for adults) – release date April 27th

Release Mode: 10 episodes all together

A farmer lands a coveted position as a squire at the royal castle, but his dream job soon turns into a nightmare when he realizes what a hornet’s nest he’s landed in, and when his crime family learns of his “embarrassing” job.

The House of Spirits (Chile drama TV series) – on Prime Video from 4/29

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 from 29/4, then one episode per week until the finale on 13/5

Based on Isabel Allende’s internationally acclaimed novel, The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode family saga spanning half a century, centering on three generations of women – Clara, Blanca and Alba – in a conservative South American country shaped by class warfare, political turmoil and magic.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about The House of Spirits

Ask me if I’m happy (comedy film Italy 2000) – expiry date 1 May

Three great friends, Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, with the dream of representing Cyrano de Bergerac, live in harmony until the sweet Marina enters their lives.

The legend of Al, John & Jack (comedy film Italy 2002) – expiry date 1 May

Al, John and Jack are three very clumsy mafia gangsters. After yet another mistake, they are forced to hide to avoid the boss’s revenge.

Dressed to Kill (USA 1980 thriller film) – expiry date May 1st

Michael Caine, Angie Dickinson and Nancy Allen star in Brian De Palma’s spine-tingling masterpiece, in which a therapist (Caine) experiences moments of terror when a psychotic killer begins targeting the women in his life.

The 7th and the 8th (comedy film Italy 2007) – expiration date May 1st

Palermo, January 1975: an exchange of cots in a hospital turns the fate of 2 newborns, Tommaso and Daniele, upside down. After 31 years the two meet by chance on a street corner and a series of comical circumstances leads them to discover the surprising reality. Will they find the courage to tell their families?

Carrie-Satan’s Gaze (USA horror film 1976) – expiration date May 1st

Carrie White, a shy student living in isolation with her religious fanatic mother, discovers she possesses telekinetic powers that she will use to take revenge after being the target of a horrible prank at the school dance.

The Big Lebowski (US comedy film 1998) – expiration date May 1st

Hilarious comedy directed by the Coen Brothers (Fargo and True Grit), winners of the Oscar®, and starring Jeff Bridges who plays the role of Jeff Lebowski known as “Drugo”, an unemployed bowling player who remains linked to the Seventies and who, despite himself, is involved in a case of mistaken identity

Blow Out (USA 1982 thriller film) – expiration date May 1st

A man accidentally records evidence of a murder and finds himself in danger as a result.