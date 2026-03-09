Seven films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (9 – 15 March)

Last days of winter and last evenings with the blanket on the sofa: like every Monday, our TV guide dedicated to Prime Video subscribers returns. We start our streaming recommendations from the new series, among which we highlight the penultimate episode of Alex Cross 2, the complete first season of Scarpetta and the promising Spanish science fiction series Day One (not to be confused with its compatriot Il giorno zero). For those who prefer a good film, among the new releases in the catalog we highlight Elevation – Survival Line and An Inconvenient Circumstance – Caught Stealing, and then don’t forget to take a look at the expiring section, where we have found some pearls that we point out below. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Scarpetta (US crime thriller TV series) – release date 11 March at 8:00

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 binge episodes

Scarpetta is the new crime thriller series based on the famous series of bestselling novels by Patricia Cornwell featuring the beloved forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta – over 120 million copies sold worldwide since its debut in 1990. The series, starring Nicole Kidman in the role of Dr. Kay Scarpetta and developed and written for television by Liz Sarnoff, is the culmination of decades of waiting and finally brings the iconic literary character, the relentless doctor, to the screen lawyer ready to become the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer and prove that the case that marked the beginning of his career 28 years earlier will not also prove to be his undoing. Set in the world of modern-day forensic investigations, Scarpetta is a multi-faceted thriller that reflects on the price you pay when pursuing justice at all costs.

The trailer and things to know about Scarpetta

Day One (science fiction TV series Spain – Exclusive) – on Prime Video on March 13th

How many episodes and when they come out: 6 binge episodes

Barcelona, ​​2026. During the week of the Mobile World Congress, Ulises Albet, a former technology prodigy turned anti-tech activist, is accused of murder. As a fugitive in a gated city, he discovers the imminent launch of a revolutionary technology that could put humanity’s ethical future at risk. To stop her, he must face his past.

Alex Cross 2 ep. 7 (US crime TV series) – release date 11 March

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

Penultimate episode of the season: the circle tightens around Alex Cross and Kayla Craig, involved in a case that could have devastating consequences for America.

Alex Cross 2 review

Elevation – Survival Line (USA action film 2025) – streaming for free from March 9

After a mysterious invasion, humanity is forced to live in mountain communities at over 2,400 meters above sea level, since monstrous creatures, who have the task of extinguishing the human race, cannot exceed this limit. A father (Anthony Mackie) must venture beneath this safe zone in search of medical supplies to save his son’s life.

An Inconvenient Circumstance – Caught Stealing (action comedy film USA 2025) – streaming for free from March 13

Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), a former baseball prodigy, now works as a bartender in a seedy New York club, has a fantastic girlfriend (Zoë Kravitz) and his team is competing for the title. When his neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to look after the cat, Hank finds himself involved with gangsters without understanding why. He has to survive long enough to find out.

Coriolanus (drama film UK 2011) – due date 14 March

The citizens of Rome are hungry. Coriolanus, hero of Rome, great soldier and man of honor despises them. His extreme views spark a riot. Rome bleeds. He is banished from Rome and allies himself with his sworn enemy Tullus Aufidius to take revenge on the politicians who exiled him.

Extinction – Survivors (fanta-horror film Spain 2015) – expiry date 15 March

Nine years after an infection that transformed most of humanity into rabid creatures, Patrick, Jack, and nine-year-old Lu survive in apparent peace and tranquility in the snowy, forgotten town of Harmony. However, we sense that something terrible has happened between Patrick and Jack because a deep hatred keeps them apart.

District 9 (USA 2009 fantasy-thriller film) – expiration date March 15th

From producer Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) and director Neill Blomkamp, ​​a stunning sci-fi thriller filled with stunning special effects and bold realism. The film portrays a world where aliens have landed, only to be relegated to the slums of Johannesburg.

A Vigilante (USA action film 2019) – deadline March 15

After surviving and escaping an abusive marriage, Sadie dedicates herself to helping other women free themselves from their abusive partners.

Macbeth (drama film UK 2015) – due date 16 March

In a wild Scottish setting tormented by civil war, General Macbeth succumbs to the desire to ascend the throne as per prophecy, encouraged by his wife’s greed and ruthless ambition. In an increasingly pressing pace, the valiant leader will commit cruel crimes because he is obsessed with visions and fears, to the point of becoming an uncontrollable monster.