Seven films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (18-24 May)

This week three highly anticipated new releases arrive on Prime Video, one in Italy and two around the world. In fact, the finale of The Boys 5 will be released on Wednesday 20 May, the last season of the mother series awaiting the release of the next prequel spin-off series Vought Rising (widely announced in this fifth season, to be honest). Also on the 20th, the new film Jack Ryan: Ghost War is released, the sixth in this saga inspired by the character of Tom Clancy. On Friday, however, the first 4 episodes of The 50 Italia arrive, the long-awaited new reality show with fifty celebrities ready to compete to make… a spectator win. Finally, watch out for titles that are about to expire because there are masterpieces such as Seven Years in Tibet and The Last of the Mohicans. As always, the choice is yours, good viewing and have a good week.

The Boys 5 episode 8 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out May 20th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: Blood and Bone. Series finale for The Boys, waiting for the prequel Vought Rising. How will the clash between Homelander, increasingly alone in command, and Hughie’s boys, Butcher, Mother’s Milk and Kimiko end?

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Gen V 3 won’t be there: Prime Video cancels The Boys spin-off

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (US film, genre: action/thriller) – available from May 20th

Jack Ryan is reluctantly dragged back into the world of espionage when a secret international mission uncovers a dangerous conspiracy, forcing him to face an out-of-control special operations unit. In a race against time where lives are at stake and the threat looms ever larger, Jack reunites with CIA agent Mike November (Michael Kelly) and his former boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce): their experience is their only advantage against an enemy who anticipates their every move. Joined by an unexpected partner – the brilliant MI6 agent Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and his team must navigate their way through a tangled web of betrayal, confronting a past they thought was long buried, in what becomes the most personal and risky mission they have ever faced.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about the new film starring John Krasinski as Jack Ryan



The 50 (reality game Italy) – out May 22nd

Number of episodes and release calendar of The 50: 10 episodes. 22/05 ep. 1-4, 29/05 ep- 5-7, 05/06 ep. 8-10

The Lion opens the doors of its castle for the first time to fifty players, the most famous faces of TV and the social world. Unaware of everything, they will find old grudges that have never subsided, they will make new acquaintances, but above all they will compete in the Arena: whoever wins chooses who to eliminate among the losers. Only one will triumph, making one of his followers win the jackpot. This is The 50!

The cast and trailer of The 50 Italia

Things Unsaid (drama film Italy 2026) – release date 16 May

Le cose unsaid tells the story of the crisis of two bourgeois couples through a journey that becomes a showdown. With Stefano Accorsi, Miriam Leone, Claudio Santamaria and Carolina Crescentini, the film explores the weight of silences and postponed truths.

Cleaner (UK 2025 action film) – release date 15 May

A group of activists takes control of the annual gala of a leading multinational energy company in London, kidnapping the 300 participants to expose the organizers’ corruption. Suspended 50 stories above the building, a former soldier turned window cleaner embarks on a mission to free them all, including her brother.

Seven Years in Tibet (US drama film 1998) – expiration date May 20

Brad Pitt is the protagonist of an unforgettable adventure inspired by the true story of an Austrian prisoner of war. Having left for an expedition in the Himalayas towards the mysterious Nanga Parbat, he was captured by the English. He will experience fear, cold, desperation, violence, until an encounter that will change his life forever: the one with the Dalai Lama.

30 Years in a Second (US comedy film 2004) – expiration date May 22nd

It’s 1987 and Jenna Rink is a 13-year-old girl, smothered by her narrow-minded parents and ignored by her hip classmates. Her birthday party turns out to be a disaster and Jenna makes a wish: if she were an adult, she would have the life she wanted. The next day, when Jenna emerges from the closet, it is 2004

The Last of the Mohicans (USA 1992 drama film) – expiry date 22 May

From director Michael, a transcendental love story, an authentic and detailed recreation of the colonial epic of the United States, and a thrilling saga of the war between “axes and guns”.

Bread, Love and Bacon (Romance Movie USA 2023) – expiration date May 24

A Portland chef enters a food truck competition and finds love.