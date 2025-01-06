Seven films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

With the Epiphany that takes away all the holidays, we unfortunately say goodbye to the holidays and dive into 2025. To support you in your return to daily life, like every Monday, here are our streaming tips for Prime Video subscribers, including news and upcoming titles expiration.

For new releases we especially highlight the new Italian game show Red Carpet and the TV series On Call, as well as the film The Last Week of September. As for expiring titles, we chose the films Bittersweet, Speak No Evil, The Horrible Secret of Dr. Hichcock, The Pit and the Pendulum, A Knight’s Tale and the 2012 remake of Total Recall: Total Recall. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Red Carpet – VIP on the carpet (Italian show) – release date 9 January

Release Mode: 4 episodes all together (binge)

Conducted by Alessia Marcuzzi supported by Gialappa’s Band (Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci), starring Giulia De Lellis, Elettra Lamborghini, Cristiano Malgioglio, Valeria Marini and Melissa Satta; with them Francesco Arienzo, Awed, Herbert Ballerina, Ginevra Fenyes, Michela Giraud, Brenda Lodigiani, Pierluca Mariti, Antonio Ornano and Gabriele Vagnato. Three teams of bodyguards must escort five celebrities to their final destination, making them stay at all costs on the red carpet that unrolls at their feet.

The trailer and previews of Red Carpet

On Call (US TV series) – release date January 9th

Release Mode: 8 episodes all at once (binge)

On Call is a high-voltage crime drama that follows a duo of a rookie officer and a veteran patrolling Long Beach, California. Filmed with a mix of hand-held cameras, bodycams and dash-cams to create an even more realistic effect, this innovative series explores the moral implications of protecting and serving a community.

The Last Week of September (2024 film) – release date January 6th

Pietro Rinaldi is an elderly writer in decline. Widowed and now tired of life, he plans to commit suicide on his birthday but an unexpected tragedy upsets his plans.

Bittersweet (2021 film) – expiry date 12 January

Four boys, four different lives, four dreams that are difficult to achieve. Set in a town in the Po Valley, the film aims to tell a story of twenty-year-olds, seen by a twenty-year-old.

Speak No Evil (2022 film) – expiration date January 12th

A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on holiday. The situation slowly gets out of hand when the Dutch reveal themselves to be very different from what they pretended to be. The Danes will thus find themselves trapped in a house they should never have entered.

The Horrible Secret of Dr. Hichcock (1964 film) – expiry date 12 January

A mystery that will leave you breathless. In London, during a party, the well-known surgeon Hichcock, suffering from a secret sexual mania, kills his wife with an excessive dose of anesthetic. After ten years, the surgeon returns to his old home in the company of his second wife, who is soon shocked by terrifying visions and noises. They will discover something shocking.

The Pit and the Pendulum (1990 film) – expiry date 12 January

Film adaptation of the famous story by Edgar Allan Poe by the famous director Stuart Gordon. An unrequited love leads the infamous inquisitor Torquemada to a slow and cruel revenge. The torment and obsession for the young girl lead him to a plan: accuse her of witchcraft and torture her husband before her eyes!

A Knight’s Fate (2001 film) – expiry date 16 January

For the young William, of humble origins and the son of a poor carpenter, it seems impossible to realize the dream he has had since childhood of becoming a knight. But one day, during a medieval tournament, fate gives him his chance.

Total Recall: Total Recall (2012 film) – expiration date January 16th

A man visits a company that creates fake memories and becomes convinced that he is a spy.