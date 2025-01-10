Seven films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

The holidays are already a distant memory, but like every weekend we help you choose what to watch in these days of rest on Prime Video. Among the new features we would like to point out in particular the game show Red Carpet – VIPs on the carpet and the TV series On Call, but also the film The last week of September. Among the titles close to expiration, however, we have selected some films for you: the comedy Superbad: 3 Menti Sopra Il Pelo, the biopic Joe Bell, the horror Hostel, the comedy Zola, the drama Quasi Famosi and the historical Casa Shakespeare. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Red Carpet – VIP on the carpet (Italian show) – release date 9 January

Release Mode: 4 episodes all together (binge)

Conducted by Alessia Marcuzzi supported by Gialappa’s Band (Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci), starring Giulia De Lellis, Elettra Lamborghini, Cristiano Malgioglio, Valeria Marini and Melissa Satta; with them Francesco Arienzo, Awed, Herbert Ballerina, Ginevra Fenyes, Michela Giraud, Brenda Lodigiani, Pierluca Mariti, Antonio Ornano and Gabriele Vagnato. Three teams of bodyguards must escort five celebrities to their final destination, making them stay at all costs on the red carpet that unrolls at their feet.

The review of Red Carpet – VIPs on the carpet

On Call (US TV series) – release date January 9th

Release Mode: 8 episodes all at once (binge)

On Call is a high-voltage crime drama that follows a duo of a rookie officer and a veteran patrolling Long Beach, California. Filmed with a mix of hand-held cameras, bodycams and dash-cams to create an even more realistic effect, this innovative series explores the moral implications of protecting and serving a community.

The On Call review

The Last Week of September (2024 film) – release date January 6th

Pietro Rinaldi is an elderly writer in decline. Widowed and now tired of life, he plans to commit suicide on his birthday but an unexpected tragedy upsets his plans.

Superbad: 3 Menti Sopra Il Pelo (2007 film) – expiry date 16 January

Seth and Evan want nothing more than to lose their virginity before leaving for college. To do this, however, they must get some alcohol for the big party planned that evening.

Joe Bell (2023 film) – deadline January 16th

From director Reinaldo Marcus Green, along with the Academy Award-winning screenwriting team behind Brokeback Mountain and Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg, Joe Bell is based on the intimate, emotional true story of an Oregon father paying homage to his gay teenage son Jadin, and embarks on a self-reflective stroll across America

Hostel (2006 film) – expiration date January 16th

Three tourists visiting a city in Slovakia just want to have fun, but are lured into a terrifying trap.

Zola (2021 film) – deadline January 16th

“Do you want to hear a story about me and this little bitch? Maybe a little long but full of suspense.” Thus begins the odyssey of A’Ziah King, also known as ZOLA. From the acclaimed author/director Janicza Bravo, the absurd saga of Zola, narrated by herself with a series of bizarre and absurd tweets, comes to life on the big screen.

Almost Famous – Almost Famous (2000 film) – expiry date 16 January

A high school boy gets the chance to write a story for Rolling Stone magazine about an up-and-coming rock band while accompanying them on their tour.

Shakespeare’s House (2019 film) – deadline 16 January

Shakespeare is considered the greatest writer of his time when a fire at his theater forces him to return to Stratford, where he must face his troubled past and his long-neglected family. Haunted by the death of his only son Hamnet, he tries to reconnect with his wife and daughters, calling into question his role as husband and father.