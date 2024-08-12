Seven films to watch on Prime Video during the week of Ferragosto

The week of Ferragosto begins and like every Monday here we are with streaming recommendations for Prime Video subscribers. This week even TV series go on vacation, and so we suggest seven films, one for each day of the week.

Let’s start with the latest releases, pointing out the action comedy Jackpot! and the (para)biblical The Gospel According to Clarence. And then our selection of films expiring: Thirteen Days, Ali, Till – The Courage Of A Mother, John Wick 4 and the masterpiece of yesteryear Detainee Awaiting Judgment. The choice is yours and have a good week, whether you’re on vacation or not!

Jackpot (Original film) – release date August 15

In the near future, a “Grand Lottery” has been established in California, and its “trick” is to kill the winner before sundown to legally claim its multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena), who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a share of her prize. However, Noel must face his cunning rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who is also out to collect Katie’s fee at all costs. Jackpot! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe.

The Gospel According to Clarence (2024 Movie) – Release Date August 11

Visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directs The Gospel According to Clarence, a bold take on a timeless Hollywood-era biblical epic. The streetwise, struggling Clarence dreams of a better life for himself and his family, and longs to prove his worth to himself and the woman he loves. Captivated by the power and joy of the Messiah and his apostles, he risks everything to follow the divine path, embarking on a journey of redemption, faith, power and knowledge. The official soundtrack to The Gospel According to Clarence features previously unreleased songs by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more.

Thirteen Days (2001 film) – due date August 16

October 1962, aerial photographs show the Soviet Union planting nuclear bombs in Cuba. President John Kennedy is intent on showing his intransigence toward Moscow, but a U.S. invasion of Cuba could set off a Soviet retaliation in Europe.

Ali (2002 film) – due date August 16

The life of heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, from his early days as Cassius Clay to his rise in sports and politics, including his controversial refusal to fight in Vietnam and his infamous comebacks.

Till (2022 film) – due date 20 August

Till is a touching true story of the relentless pursuit of justice by Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, was lynched in 1955 while visiting cousins ​​in Mississippi.

John Wick 4 (2023 Movie) – Due Date August 20

John Wick is back waiting to get his revenge. And the opportunity has arrived: the High Table has given full power to the Marquis de Gramont to restore order in his enclaves. Thus begins Wick’s final journey.

Detainee Awaiting Trial (1971 film) – due date August 20

Giuseppe is a surveyor who emigrated to Sweden, where he made his fortune with his small construction company. He returns to Italy to introduce his country to his wife Ingrid, but at the border he is inexplicably stopped and then arrested. In prison, he discovers that he is accused of a very serious crime. One of the rare dramatic interpretations of the masterful Alberto Sordi.