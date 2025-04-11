Seven movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

For those looking for advice to choose what to see on first videos this weekend, here are our Friday streaming tips. Among the novelties we report primarily the (not unmissable) G20 films, the penultimate episode of La Ruota del Time 3, the new mobile souls Suit Gundam Gquuuuux and the film (without an idea by Stefano Accorsi) 1992. But give an eye also to the expiring content that we suggest below: the choice and good weekend to you.

G20 (Original Film USA Action genre) – release date 10 April

When the G20 summit is under siege, the President of the United States Danielle Sutton (played by the Oscar -winning actress Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After being able to escape the capture by the attackers, he must deceive the enemy to protect his family, defend his country and think about the protection of world leaders in an exciting race against time.

The review of G20

Mobile Suit Gundam Gquuuux (Anime TV series) – Release date 9 April

Amate Yuzuriha is a high school student who lives peacefully in a space colony that floats in space. When he meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is involved in an illegal sport of duels between mobile suits known as a battle between clan.

The wheel of time 3 episode 7 (Original US series) – release date 10 April

Episode title: eye. Perrin leads the twin rivers in battle against an ancient enemy.

The review of La Ruota del Time 3

1992 (Film 2024) – release date 12 April

During the 1992 Los Angeles revolts after Rodney King’s verdict, a trader has to face the dangerous roads to save his son who was trapped in the city.

One night in New York (film 2023) – release date 11 April

A taxi trip from JFK triggers a reflective conversation between a woman and her driver, exploring the complexities of human bonds and significant relationships.

2041 – Restore Point (Film 2023) – release date 12 April

The world socio -economic decline saw an increase in crime, but the Restoration Institute has conceived a security network. All citizens have the right to resurrection in case of unnatural death thanks to a car that saves their conscience. The only problem is that the data must be updated every 48 hours, otherwise the person will die forever.

Mississippi Grind (Film 2015) – Expiry date of April 15th

Gerry convinces a younger poker player to join him on a journey through the South, with the intention of recovering the lost money.

The Paperboy (Film 2012) – Expiry date of April 15th

1969: a journalist from Miami Times returns to his hometown called by a mysterious woman, to investigate a case of a hunter of alligators sentenced to death without certain evidence.

C’est la vie: take it as it comes (film 2018) – expiration date 16 April

Max is a wedding planner sailed and worn on the eve of a wedding and a delivery. The last Corvée is a wedding reception in the garden of an seventeenth century castle with vaga bride, pretentious groom, bourgeois diners and a faithful as incompetent.