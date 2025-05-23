Shadows in the water: the new Netflix crime series, plot and when it comes out

Thriller crime lovers keep ready because Netflix has a new unmissable series for you. He arrives directly from Australia, is titled shadows in the water and is based on the novel by Jane Harper, The Survivors. The story is that of a young woman who is killed to Evelyn Bay event that will bare secrets for a long time kept and wounds of the past. But we enter more detail.

Shadows in the water: the plot

Kieran Elliott’s life changes forever when two people drown and a girl disappears in his town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, Kieran returns with his young family and the sense of guilt that still torments him resurfaces. The tragic discovery of the body of a young woman on the beach upsets the community again and the investigations on her death threaten to reveal secret secrets kept hidden, the truth about the disappeared adolescent … and a killer hidden among the inhabitants.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

Shadows in the water: the cast

The cast of the series is composed of Yerin Ha, Shannon Berry, Charlie Vickers, Jessica de Gouw, Thom Green. George Mason, Miriama Smith, Julian Weeks, Johnny Carr, Damien Garvey, Don Hany, Martin Sacks, Robyn Malcolm, Catherine McClements are also completed.

Shadows in the water: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c69c1p-urg

Shadows in the water: when it comes out on Netflix

The shadows in the water debuts on Netflix on June 6, 2025.