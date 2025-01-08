Shafted, the new Netflix romantic series: plot and when it comes out

“Shafted” is the new French TV series by Netflix, created by Noémie Saglio and composed of 6 episodes. The production is the adaptation of the Spanish comedy “Machos Alfa” and features four men struggling with sentimental and work difficulties, but also existential crises in the most romantic city in France. “Since when do men have a hard life?” is the question from which the story begins: we discover the plot, the cast, the trailer and when “Shafted” comes out on Netflix.

Shafted: the plot

Set in France, precisely in Paris, the plot of the TV series “Shafted” focuses on the adventures of a group of 4 friends united by a very strong bond born several years ago. In the story, the romantic and professional lives of the co-protagonists are turned upside down by the women who revolve around them. Cédric, Tom, Jérémie and Tonio struggle to find their place and experience love in a society that questions patriarchy and slowly deprives them of their privileges.

Shafted: the cast

“Shafted” features a cast that is quite well known to the general public. Playing the four protagonists of the story are Manu Payet (“Midnight in Paris” by Woody Allen) in the role of Cédric, Antoine Gouy (“Something Too Much” with Christian Clavier) in the part of Tom, Vincent Heneine (“AKA” with Sveva Alviti) as Jérémie, and Guillaume Labbé (“Machine” with Margot Bancilhon) as Tonio. The women in their lives have the faces of Olga Kurylenko (“Hitman”, “Black Widow”), Mélanie Bernier (“Blind Date”, “Maigret”) and Ariane Mourier (“Les têtes de l’emploi”).

Shafted: when it comes out on Netflix

The TV series “Shafted” releases on Netflix on Friday 24 January 2025 with all 6 episodes available at launch.

Shafted: the trailer