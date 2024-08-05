Shahmaran 2: plot, trailer, release date

The wait is (almost) over. On Thursday, July 8, fans who loved the first season of Netflix’s Turkish fantasy-thriller series will be able to enjoy the 8 brand new episodes of Shahmaran 2 and dive back into that world of magic, mythology, intrigue and passion that has riveted so many subscribers to the platform since the first season.

But what can we expect from Shahmaran 2? How will the story of Sahsu and Maran evolve? What new risks and implacable enemies will they face?

In the first season of the Turkish fantasy series by Netflix we met the protagonist Sashoa psychologist and teacher returning to Adana for a new job and also to untie the knot of family pain. But what changes everything for her is the encounter with a mysterious sect, formed by people who believe themselves to be descendants of the mythological creature Shahmaran and responsible for the fulfillment of an ancient prophecy, while the fascinating and mysterious Maran also enters the woman’s life. At the end of the first season we saw Sahsu fulfill the prophecy, defeating her sister Lilith while with Maran he had blossomed into love. But what will we see instead in Shahmaran 2?

The trailer released by Netflix reveals the plot of Shahmaran. At the center of the new episodes, ready to unleash chaos, is Lilith’s fierce desire for revenge. The long-awaited prophecy has in fact come true and now we will see how Shahmaran begins to awaken in Shahsu’s body, but it will not be easy to complete the transformation because in the meantime, the defeated sister will try to do everything possible to take her revenge. Lilith has recovered from the curse, and is ready to unleash her anger for betrayed love. A new character, Cihan, will accompany her in the exploration of the new world that she finds after several centuries in which she was a prisoner in the castle well.

Lilith’s anger will leave Maran with no one in the world except Şahsu and the man will understand that he must increasingly trust her and be on guard instead, from anyone else he meets on his path. In the midst of this clash, the love between Şahsu and Maran will be severely tested, while Shahmaran and Lilith will not stop fighting for the “cycle of the universe”.

Shahmaran 2 promises to bring back to the public the elements that marked the success of the first season of Netflix’s Turkish fantasy thriller, including magic, strategy, passions and fights. The eight episodes of the second season of the Shahmaran series will be available on Netflix starting at 9:00 on Thursday 8 August 2024.