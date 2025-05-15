She the People: on Netflix a new comedy by Tyler Perry, plot, cast, when it comes out

After the acclaimed success of films, television series and theatrical performances, the screenwriter and comediographer Tyler Perry ventures for the first time with pure comedy on Netflix. “She the People” combines political satire and family dynamics, with the aim of giving intelligent laughter and an unpublished portrait of female power in the United States of the South.

She the People: the plot

Antoinette Dunkerson is a brilliant lawyer who, against every forecast, triumphs in the elections and becomes the first African American governor of Mississippi. From that moment his life turns into a swirl of ceremonial, press conferences and cabinet meetings, in which he must juggle between paternalistic orders of the governor – man of the past, unable to hide his annoyance for a woman in command – and the relentless role of the media, always ready to ride all of his uncertainty. The family intervenes to complicate the family: her husband Marcus, between pride and jealousy, grumble for the endless hours of work; His younger sister Janice, a newlyh in communication, clumsily manages the social media of the political office, creating viral but embarrassing memes; And the grandmother Ethel, a former civic studies teacher, raises passionate speeches on the civic duty every evening that induce Antoinette to breathe a sigh. While trying to impose ambitious reforms – from the renovation of the school system to the fight against waste – Antoinette comes across a hostile governor and in a leathery bureaucracy.

The comedy shows us bickering in the council and comic curtains behind the scenes, while the protagonist will have to find the perfect balance between firmness and irony, showing that a woman in politics is not only a facade image, but a concrete value for change. The screenplays of Perry and Niya Palmer weave a narrative made of sparkling dialogues, institutional twists – such as the sabotage of the magazine that had crowned it “best hope of the South” – and moments of genuine family tenderness, when Antoinette returns home and, between a quarrel and a pampering, she remembers herself because she decided to take the field: not for personal ambition, but to give it a voice to the power. Never arrived.

She the People: the cast

Directed by Tyler Perry, also a screenwriter with the contribution of Niya Palmer, the first season of “She the People” sees such a composed cast:

Terre J. Vaughn

Jo Marie Payton

Jade Novah

Drew Olivia Tillman

Tré Boyd

Dyon Brooks

Robert Craighead

Kevin Thoms

She The People: When he comes out on Netflix

The first eight episodes of the comedy “She the People” land on Netflix on Thursday 22 May; On August 14, the platform releases the following eight episodes.

She the People: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flijibtldfm