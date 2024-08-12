Shouldn't we value fourth places?

Culture

Shouldn’t we value fourth places?

Shouldn’t we value fourth places?

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Shouldn’t we value fourth places?
A new aquifer under the Iblei Mountains could help tackle the water crisis in Sicily
What are “click farms” and how do they work: what’s behind the likes bought for social media