Silo 3, release date and teaser trailer for the new season of Apple TV’s fantasy-dystopian series revealed

Apple TV has revealed the teaser trailer and release date for Silo 3, the third season of the dystopian-science fiction series created by Emmy winner Graham Yost (From the Earth to the Moon, The Pacific), who is also showrunner, with Rebecca Ferguson in the role of protagonist and executive producer, and inspired by the trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey.

Silo had been renewed for seasons 3 and 4, which will conclude the series, shortly after the release of the second season, an “obligatory” choice after the excellent response from the public and critics. So let’s get ready for this season, which takes us back to the origins of the story, before humanity was forced to take refuge in underground silos: here is the plot, cast (with several new entries), release date and taser trailer for Silo 3.

What Silo 3 is about

The third season of Silo continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground in mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives the forced “cleansing,” but returns with amnesia as the silo recovers from the rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in “Before Times”, journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that drags them into a series of events with catastrophic and irreversible consequences.

The cast of Silo 3

Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, Silo boasts an ensemble cast that in addition to Rebecca Ferguson includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite and Clare Perkins.

Joining the season three cast are Zukerman and Henwick, who appeared in the season two finale, along with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney and Matt Craven, with the return of Steve Zahn and Colin Hanks. There is no precise information on Tim Robbins’ Bernard, apparently dead but perhaps not.

Silo is produced by Apple Studios and executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

When Silo 3 comes out

The third season will debut on Apple TV on Friday 3 July with the first episode of ten, followed by a new episode every week until 4 September.

The teaser trailer for Silo 3

The images of Silo 3