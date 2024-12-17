“Silo”, Apple TV+ renews the science fiction series for seasons 3 and 4

While the second season is still out, Apple TV+ renewed Silo in advance (as happened to productions of the caliber of Slow Horses and Shrinking) for a third and also for a fourth season.

Apple’s streaming platform has announced the renewal until the fourth season which will bring the series to its final chapter, thus telling the complete story of Hugh Howey’s trilogy of dystopian novels.

“With the final two chapters of Silo, we look forward to giving audiences the most satisfying conclusion possible to the many mysteries and an explanation to the unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos,” said Graham Yost, showrunner and executive producer .

Starring and produced by Rebecca Ferguson, season two of Silo is now available to stream on Apple TV+ with new episodes airing every Friday through January 17.

What Silo is about

Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, Silo tells the story of Earth’s last ten thousand inhabitants, whose home a mile underground protects them from the toxic and deadly outside world. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and anyone who tries to find out faces fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson plays engineer Juliette who searches for answers about the murder of a loved one and stumbles upon a mystery far more intricate than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The cast of Silo

In addition to the protagonist Rebecca Ferguson and the new entry Steve Zahn, the second season stars Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

Silo is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

What happens in Silo 2×06 (SPOILERS)

The sixth episode of the second season of Silo debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday, December 20th. In this week’s new episode, Bernard enacts a plan to eliminate Knox, Shirley and Walker. Billings takes the stand. Solo saves Juliette’s life and wants something in return.

When Silo 3 comes out

There are still no indications regarding the release of Silo 3 (nor obviously Silo 4). Presumably, the next season will be released no earlier than late 2025 early 2026, with the fourth season probably arriving in 2027.