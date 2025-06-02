Simone Leoni, the attack on Vannacci is a hope for the future of the center -right





In the last hours on social media, some videos have become viral showing a speech made by Simone Leoni at the Congress of Forza Italia Young who elected him secretary for acclamation.

In this speech, the twenty -four year old Leoni attacks the MEP and vice -president of the Salvini Lega, Roberto Vannacci, with a reference to the Generals who instead of “being in charge of armies of the good towards the next” (with a Berlusconi quote) “, they choose to be at the head of hatred and discord for mere political calculation”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gay.it 🌍🪐✨ (@gayit)

Leoni spoke of “disconnected characters from time”, who instead of “an inclusive spirit” choose an excluding one. Discriminating disabled with separate classes proposals, black people saying that they are not Italian and gay saying that they are not normal. “And they do not realize that for each of these aberrations there are our peers who commit suicide every day”.

Leoni has reiterated, as made by Forza Italia in the past, support for Ius Scholae, saying that “a boy who studies here, who feels part of our institutions and loves the tricolor then he is one of our brother. And deserves Italian citizenship”.

The future of the center -right is not aimed at the past

At this point, someone might think of having read badly, or that there was an oversight at the beginning of the article, and then we repeat it: Simone Leoni was elected by acclamation secretary of Forza Italia Giovani, also known as the youth section of the party of Silvio Berlusconi.

And in fact in front of the audience (which also included Fedez) Leoni did not spoke only with civil rights, but also of more typical issues of a liberal party.

He spoke of Europe’s Judaic roots of Europe, reiterated the no to every anti -Semitism, he mentioned Pope John Paul II, De Gasperi and obviously the knight who observes his political creature from above.

In short, he embodied a vision of the center -right that in Italy seems ultra -modern, and in some ways it is in our country: we always remember the conservative Prime Minister Cameron who in 2012 established gay marriages in the United Kingdom “because we conservatives are in favor of marriage”.

But from us Leoni has in fact had a courage of his surname to say those words about that stage. Because on the one hand it has shown to its peers that the future of the center -right is in the hands of young people who do not close their eyes in front of the reality of peers to please the most mean and most old instincts of the voters. A future that, therefore, does not look to the past for an immediate electoral profit recessed among the oldest bands of the population, but is aimed at young people with liberal ideas and values ​​that do not require populist swabs.

The “Mourinhana” answer and Fascist of Vannacci

But on the other hand, the new secretary obviously exposed to the foreseeable reactions of the League allies. If, in fact, it was immediately defended by the leaders of his party, there was no lack of the piccate reactions of those who, in the League, accused him of contradicting the spirit of Berlusconi by undermining unity in the government alliance.

And vannacci? He chose an ironic reply on Facebook that seemed to be a quote from Mourinho’s famous joke about Lo Monaco with an unpleasantly fascinating conclusion: “They ask me for lions …. the only liones I know was a vegetable that, as a child, when I lived in Ravenna in via Traversari, lived in my house. An exceptional person, a worker who got up at the morning to open a shop.

I don’t know other lions and I do not express myself on people I don’t know … unless they are the usual keyboard or microphone lions …. and on those it is not worth expressing but there is always the saying of the Arditi: Milanese! “.

But perhaps, more than mentioning the special one and military organizations of the fascist twenty years, Vannacci should seriously reflect on the sense of political action which, as shown by the acclamation of Leoni, does not have a great future even in the center -right.