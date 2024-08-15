Since when do we celebrate Ferragosto, and why August 15th? Meaning and origins

The Ferragosto It is the popular name for the national holiday ofAssumption of Marywhich is celebrated on August 15th every year in many Catholic countries. The origins of the celebration date back to the time of theRoman Empireto be precise, 18 BCwhen Octavian Augustus established the feast of August Holidays (which means “Augustus’ holiday”) to bring order to the pre-existing popular summer celebrations, typically associated with agricultural work. The date of August 15 was established when Christianity associated the August Holidays to theAssumption of Marywhich is celebrated on that very date, which led to the date being moved from the beginning of the month to its middle. Over the years, the celebration of Ferragosto has given rise to numerous popular traditions which are celebrated on the night of August 15 or the night of August 14, and has established itself as an occasion for day trips and days at the beach. The holiday, however, is not celebrated all over the world.

What is the origin of Ferragosto?

Ferragosto, like many other popular traditions and Christian celebrations, has origins in pagan religion. In ancient Rome, various festivals were celebrated in the month of August celebrations related to the agricultural work cycle. One of the most important was that of the Consualiadedicated to the god Consus, protector of granaries and supplies.

In 18 BC Octavian Augustuswhich had been proclaimed a few years earlier princeps and had established the principality in place of the republic, he united the previous celebrations into a single festival. The celebration therefore became known as August Holidays (or Augustal Fairs), Augustus’ holidays, from which our word Ferragosto comes. The beginning of the holiday was set at calends of augustwhich fell on the first of the month, but the holiday period lasted several daysduring which horse races and other shows were organised.

Octavian Augustus



In the year 8 BC, shortly after the establishment of the Holidaysthe name of the month was also changed and, in honor of the princeps, became Augustus (hence our August). Before that date it was called sextile (sextile), because it was the sixth month of the Roman calendar, which began in March.

A parenthesis: precisely “in memory” of the Roman calendar, our months have names like September, October, November and December, which are not the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth month of the year, as the name would lead one to suppose, but the ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth.

Ferragosto and the advent of Christianity

As we know, Christianity began to assert itself in the 1st century AD and in 380 it became the official religion of the Roman Empire. Christians they recovered many pagan traditions and adapted them to the new religion. For example, the ancient feast of Saturnalia, which celebrated the winter solstice and the “rebirth” of nature, became Christmas. A similar fate befell the August Holidayswhich were “welcomed” by the Christian religion and over the centuries were associated with the Assumption of Marythat is, the ascension of Jesus’ mother to Heaven, celebrated on August 15th.

The Assumption in a painting by Guido Reni (1639)



The Assumption, in reality, it is not mentioned in the Gospels and the celebration only became established over the centuries. Furthermore, the anniversary was not officially recognized by the Church until 1950, when the Pope Pius XII proclaimed that Mary’s entry into heaven is a dogmathat is, a truth that cannot be questioned. However, since the Middle Ages, the Assumption was celebrated as a popular holiday.

The celebration in Italy and around the world

In the Middle Ages the celebration of the Assumption was widespread in Europe and, in particular, in the Italian Peninsula, giving rise to numerous traditions. Some were celebrated on the 15th, others at the beginning of the month “in memory” of the August Holidaysbut as time passed the two celebrations merged.

One of the best-known traditions linked to Ferragosto is the Siena Palio. Around 1200, the custom of organizing a horse race in honor of the Assumption was introduced in the Tuscan city, taking up the ancient Roman tradition of organizing such shows during the August celebrations. Even today, one of the two dates on which the Palio is held is August 16 (not the 15th, because in the past the day was reserved for another race, the so-called Palio alla lunga).

The Palio of 2010 (credit Roberto Vicario)



In the modern age, the practice of granting a additional pay for workersat the discretion of employers. In some cases, such as in the Papal States, the practice was “institutionalized” and the amount of the remuneration was established by the political authorities. The tradition remained in force, in some cases, until the beginning of the twentieth century, but generally the additional remuneration was delivered at the beginning of the month and not on the 15th.

Over the years the tradition of the day tripwhich spread especially after the Second World War thanks to mass motorization. The fact that Ferragosto falls in the hottest period of the year means that the beaches are the most popular destination for trips.

The celebration in the world

In Italy, Ferragosto is a national holidaythat is, a non-working day. The same happens in several countries in Catholic majority: France, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Poland and others. The date is also considered a holiday in Countries of Orthodox religion like Greece and Romania. In some states organized on a federal basis, including Switzerland and Germany, the holiday is recognized only in a part of the territories. Outside Europe, Ferragosto is celebrated in some Latin American countriessuch as Chile and Colombia, but is not recognized in other countries on the continent, including Brazil and Argentina. However, in many cases, although it is not recognized as a national holiday, Ferragosto is still associated with picnics and day trips.

Happy Ferragosto in Cattolica



The date, however, is generally not celebrated in Islamic countries and in those of Northern Europe with a Protestant majoritywhich however in some cases plan to celebrate holidays in other periods of August. For example, in United Kingdom the last Monday of the month is one of the bank holidaysnational holidays (born in the banking sector but then extended to the whole society). In other countries, however, the first Monday of August is considered a holiday.