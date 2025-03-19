Sirens, the new “gloomy and sexy” series of Netflix with Julianne Moore: plot and when it comes out

There are many Netflix innovations from the next few months and one of the most anticipated series is Sirens, a dramatic comedy that features the five -time nominated for Oscar, Julianne Moore. Behind this title is Molly Smith Metzler, known for the highly appreciated Maid series, returns with a new “female, gloomy and sexy series series and all set during a weekend. What should we expect? Here is the plot, the complete cast and the release date on Netflix.

Sirens: the plot

Devon thinks that his sister Simone has a truly disturbing relationship with his new Capa, the enigmatic and worldly Michaela Kell. The luxurious and exclusive lifestyle of Michaela is like a drug for Simone and Devon has decided that the time has come to intervene. But when you track her sister to tell her frankly what she thinks she doesn’t even imagine what kind of formidable opponent is Michaela. Told in an explosive weekend in the sumptuous seas on the Kell Sea, Sirens It is an incisive, sexy and veined representation of black humor of women, power and social classes.

Sirens: who is in the cast

The cast of Sirens is composed of Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon), Kevin Bacon (a feet in Beverly Hills – Axel F), Glenn Howerton (The Hunt).

Sirens: when it comes out on Netflix

Sirens arrives on Netflix on May 22, 2025.

