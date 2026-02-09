Six films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (9-15 February)

It’s Valentine’s week: if you’re only looking for sentimental-themed films and series on Prime Video, we’ve already written about it elsewhere. If you are looking for streaming advice to discover the latest news and expiring titles on Amazon’s streaming platform, you are in the right place.

Among the new releases we recommend the comedy film Ehi, tu!, but above all season 2 of Alex Cross and the highly anticipated Italian-American film (perfect for Valentine’s Day) Love Me Love Me. But if you are still in the mood for romance, we would like to point out that several Christmas films will be released in the next few days, among which there is obviously no shortage of romantic comedies. So the choice is yours and good visions for this week!

Alex Cross 2 (US crime TV series) – release date 11 February

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

Created by executive producer and showrunner Ben Watkins, Alex Cross is a gripping thriller series full of twists set in Washington DC, which follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, gifted with the particular ability to delve into the minds of murderers to identify and capture them. The first season attracted over 40 million viewers worldwide in its first 20 days, making Alex Cross a major Prime Video hit. The second season takes the series into a bolder and more dangerous phase, when tycoon Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) asks for FBI protection following a death threat, which would link him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and find the killer, who leaves behind a series of gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’s longtime partner and friend, makes a surprising discovery.

Love Me Love Me (Italy-USA sentimental film) – from February 13th on Prime Video

After her brother’s death, June moves to Milan to start over. At her new elite international school, she begins dating Will, the model student. But his fragile balance is shaken by an explosive rivalry with James, Will’s best friend: a charismatic and tormented boy who hides a dangerous life of clandestine MMA fighting. Resentment soon turns into an irresistible attraction, forcing June to choose between safety and a love that challenges everything she thought she wanted.

Love Me Love Me is directed by Roger Kumble, written by Veronica Galli and Serena Tateo, co-produced by Lotus Production – a Leone Film Group company – and Amazon MGM Studios, with the support of WEBTOON Productions. The Italian film shot in English is based on the first phenomenon novel of the four-book series “Love Me Love Me” by Stefania S. (over 23 million reads on the Wattpad platform and now published by Sperling & Kupfer). The young adult romance features an international cast led by Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, and Luca Melucci, alongside Andrea Guo, Michelangelo Vizzini, Madior Fall and Vanessa Donghi.

You there! (US comedy film 2025) – release date February 8

When their escape goes awry, Iris goes to great lengths to prove to Isaac that they are soulmates.

A weekend in the snow (romantic film 2019) – deadline 16 February

Cara, a magazine editor, is dumped by her boyfriend on New Year’s Eve. So he decides to detox from relationships. Urged by her director to write about it, she goes on a skiing holiday with her best friend, in search of inspiration.

A Timeless Christmas (comedy film 2021) – deadline 16 February

Charles Whitley purchases an antique Christmas clock that can go back and forth in time.

Very good girls (2014 drama film) – expiry date 16 February

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Vision) and Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds) in an intriguing story of two friends who fall in love with the same boy. Always best friends, Lilly and Gerry spend their last summer in New York before splitting up for college. They both end up falling in love with David, a young man from Brooklyn, who will question their friendship.

Christmas Date (romantic film 2019) – expiry date 16 February

App developer Molly and Jeff are an unlikely pairing. They accompany each other to each other’s Christmas events and, during a business deal, sparks fly. With Jen Lilley and Brant Daugherty.