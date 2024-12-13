Six films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

If you are looking for suggestions for choosing what to watch on Prime Video this weekend, like every Friday you are in the right place: here are our streaming recommendations chosen from new releases and expiring titles.

Among the new releases in the catalog we highlight the anthological animated TV series Secret Level and the Christmas film Uno Rosso. But also take a look at the expiring content, because there are pearls like Black Hawk Down and The Big Chill, and also Vertical Limit, Captain Phillips and Best Enemies. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Secret Level (Original TV series) – release date 10 December

Release mode: 15 episodes, the first two released on December 10th and the following ones from December 17th

Secret Level is a new adult animated anthology series featuring original stories set in the universes of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each episode is a celebration of games and players. Created by Tim Miller, who is also executive producer, Secret Level brings together a legendary cast that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey, and Michael Beach.

Uno Rosso (Original film) – release date 12 December

After Santa Claus – code name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s security chief (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) on an action-packed mission that will span the globe to save Christmas.

Black Hawk Down (2002 film) – expiration date December 18th

American soldiers are sent to Somalia to capture war criminals, but are attacked by a much larger local force and its helicopter is shot down.

Captain Phillips – Attack on the High Seas (2013 film) – expiry date 18 December

An investigation into the different aspects of the hijacking of the US cargo ship Maersk Alabama by Somali pirates in 2009. Through the reading of director Paul Greengrass the story is presented both as a high-voltage thriller and as a complex portrait of the multiple effects of globalization .

The Big Chill (1984 film) – expiry date 18 December

Fifteen years after high school, seven ex-68 friends find themselves at the funeral of one of them.

Vertical Limit (2000 film) – expiration date December 18th

This emotionally charged adventure film tells the emotional story of young mountaineer Peter Garrett, who must climb K2, the second highest mountain in the world, to save his sister Annie and her team.

Best Enemies (2021 film) – deadline 18 December

In 1971 in Durham, North Carolina, civil rights activist Ann Atwater clashes with CP Ellis of the Ku Klux Klan over the issue of school integration.