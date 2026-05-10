Six films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (8-10 May)

For this weekend in May on Prime Video there are many new features not to be missed. For those looking for a TV series to watch, we highlight the release of the new episodes of The Boys 5 and The House of Spirits, as well as the complete season of the rather unmissable Citadel 2. For those who want to watch a film, among the new releases there is first and foremost the romantic comedy No Country for Singles, and then the action movie Stolen Girl. Finally, take a look at the selection of expiring films below. The choice is yours, good viewing and have a good weekend.

The Boys 5 episode 6 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out May 6th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: The sky falls. Homelander is getting closer to finding the V1 that would give him immortality, and even Soldier seems to have gone over to his side. What can our Boys do?

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Gen V 3 won’t be there: Prime Video cancels The Boys spin-off

The House of Spirits ep. 4-5 (Chile drama TV series) – releases 6/5

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 from 4/29, then new episodes every week until the finale on 5/13

Episode title: The lovers and The time of the spirits. Blanca and Pedro Terzo, the son of the workers’ boss, grow up meeting every summer at Le Tre Marie. Their forbidden love intensifies year after year, turning into a wild and dangerous passion. When Trueba finds out, all the fury he’s kept buried resurfaces, putting both his wife and daughter in danger. Clara recovers from her husband’s violence thanks to the love and care of her astral sisters, Luisa, Nora and Marta Mora. Together with them, following the advice of the spirits, he transforms the large house on the corner into a refuge for the needy, artists and those in search of spirituality. Meanwhile, Blanca copes with Pedro’s absence by embarking on a journey into the unknown.

The trailer and review of The House of Spirits

Citadel 2 (US TV series, genre: spy thriller) – release date 6 May at 9:00

Number of episodes and release mode: 7 binge episodes (all together)

Citadel is a spy thriller full of twists that follows the adventures of Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), elite agents of a legendary spy agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless organization supported by the most powerful families in the world. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are forced back into action. Now they must recruit a diverse team of skilled new agents and embark on a global mission to stop a conspiracy that could change the face of humanity. With breathtaking action scenes, shocking betrayals and a growing group of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.

The trailer and review of Citadel 2

How the first season of Citadel ended

The review of the first season of Citadel

It’s Not a Country for Singles (Italian film, genre: romantic comedy) – comes out on Prime Video on May 8th

Adaptation of the bestseller of the same name by record-breaking author Felicia Kingsley set in the idyllic Belvedere in Chianti, a Tuscan town where everyone is in a relationship or looking for a soul mate, except Elisa (Matilde Gioli), a single mother who raises her teenage daughter (Margherita Rebeggiani) and manages the Le Giuggiole estate with her sister Giada (Amanda Campana) and mother Mariana (Cecilia Dazzi). The return to the village of Michele (Cristiano Caccamo), a childhood friend whom he had lost sight of for years, turns his life upside down and awakens new and unexpected feelings. But Michele, a successful financial consultant with a life made of professional and sentimental conquests, has not returned by chance: when his uncle, owner of Le Giuggiole, suddenly dies, leaving it as an inheritance to him and his brother Carlo (Sebastiano Pigazzi), the opportunity presents itself to sell and obtain the coveted promotion. Elisa, on the other hand, would like to transform the estate into the farm she has always dreamed of, but Michele could put everything at risk.

The trailer and review of No Country for Singles

Stolen Girl – No Trace (USA action film 2025) – release date 1 May

Scott Eastwood and Kate Beckinsale are looking for a little girl who has been missing for over ten years, based on a true story. Maureen, an American mother, has been searching for years for her daughter, who was brought to the Middle East by her father. Desperate, she relies on Robeson, a former marine, and together they face a world of espionage, corruption and betrayal to bring Amina home.

Three men and a leg (comedy film Italy 1997) – expiry date 11 May

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo are 3 friends who share work and daily life in a hardware store managed by Cavalier Eros Cicconi, father-in-law of 2 of them and soon also of the third, a brusque man with a colorful language. The 3 leave for Gallipoli, where Giacomo is about to marry Cicconi’s third daughter. Traveling with them are a bulldog and a wooden sculpture in the shape of a leg, signed by the famous Garpez.

If you love me (comedy film Italy 2019) – expiry date 11 May

Diego, a chronically depressed lawyer, after an attempted extreme gesture and a meeting with the manager of a club, decides to make the dreams of the people he loves come true to feel better. But what do others want? We know that the road to hell is paved with good intentions and will soon end up ruining the lives of his family, friends and even his ex-wife.

Neighbors (comedy film Italy 2022) – expiry date 11 May

“Sometimes there are 3 of us, sometimes 4, never more than 8″… What would you do if the neighbor couple you invited to dinner proposed an orgy? Federica, in crisis with her husband Giulio, decides to invite Laura and Salvatore, the new tenants upstairs, close-knit and noisy in bed, for an aperitif. They will receive an unexpected proposal.

The review of the “bottle film” Vicini di Casa

The Ugly Truth (US romantic film 2009) – expiration date May 4th

A TV producer takes over the modern relationships section of a morning show hosted by a misogynistic man.