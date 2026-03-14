Six films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (March 13-15)

Last weekend of winter, and like every Friday you can count on our streaming advice to choose what to watch on Prime Video. Let’s start with the news, pointing out the penultimate episode of Alex Cross 2, the new Spanish series Day One and above all all 8 episodes of Scarpetta. For those who prefer a film, coming out these days are Elevation – Survival Line and An Inconvenient Circumstance – Caught Stealing, and then take a look at the expiring films that we have selected for you, including two recent comedies by Aldo Giovanni & Giacomo. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Scarpetta (US crime thriller TV series) – release date 11 March at 8:00

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 binge episodes

Scarpetta is the new crime thriller series based on the famous series of bestselling novels by Patricia Cornwell featuring the beloved forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta – over 120 million copies sold worldwide since its debut in 1990. The series, starring Nicole Kidman in the role of Dr. Kay Scarpetta and developed and written for television by Liz Sarnoff, is the culmination of decades of waiting and finally brings the iconic literary character, the relentless doctor, to the screen lawyer ready to become the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer and prove that the case that marked the beginning of his career 28 years earlier will not also prove to be his undoing. Set in the world of modern-day forensic investigations, Scarpetta is a multi-faceted thriller that reflects on the price you pay when pursuing justice at all costs.

The trailer and things to know about Scarpetta

Day One (science fiction TV series Spain – Exclusive) – on Prime Video on March 13th

How many episodes and when they come out: 6 binge episodes

Barcelona, ​​2026. During the week of the Mobile World Congress, Ulises Albet, a former technology prodigy turned anti-tech activist, is accused of murder. As a fugitive in a gated city, he discovers the imminent launch of a revolutionary technology that could put humanity’s ethical future at risk. To stop her, he must face his past.

Alex Cross 2 ep. 7 (US crime TV series) – release date 11 March

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

Episode title: Sifting. Penultimate episode of the season. The people on the list are rounded up at a military base. There, the cornered billionaires accuse each other, until someone reveals a secret that could turn the case upside down.

Alex Cross 2 review

Elevation – Survival Line (USA action film 2025) – available from March 9th

After a mysterious invasion, humanity is forced to live in mountain communities at over 2,400 meters above sea level, since monstrous creatures, who have the task of extinguishing the human race, cannot exceed this limit. A father (Anthony Mackie) must venture beneath this safe zone in search of medical supplies to save his son’s life.

The Elevation review

An Inconvenient Circumstance – Caught Stealing (action comedy film USA 2025) – streaming for free from March 13

Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), a former baseball prodigy, now works as a bartender in a seedy New York club, has a fantastic girlfriend (Zoë Kravitz) and his team is competing for the title. When his neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to look after the cat, Hank finds himself involved with gangsters without understanding why. He has to survive long enough to find out.

The big day (comedy film Italy 2022) – deadline 18 March

“Big day” or mega disaster? An outsider at Caterina and Elio’s wedding will expose old grudges between the future in-laws. With Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

The review of The Big Day

I hate summer (comedy film Italy 2020) – deadline 18 March

Same beach, same sea, and same house for rent! Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo on holiday with their respective families: the clash is inevitable.

Venom (USA action film 2018) – deadline March 21st

The story of the evolution of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass character: Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) feels like a finished man after losing everything, including his job and girlfriend. Just when he hits rock bottom, he becomes the host of an alien symbiote who proves to have super-powers and transforms into Venom.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (USA action film 2019) – deadline March 21st

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Our friendly superhero next door decides to go with his best friends Ned, MJ and the rest of the gang on a vacation to Europe. However, Peter’s plan to leave superhero life behind is ruined when he reluctantly agrees to help Nick Fury.