Six films and two sagas to watch on Prime Video this weekend

Long weekend for the All Saints’ holiday, but like every Friday here we are on time with our streaming recommendations dedicated to Prime Video subscribers and selected from the latest news and expiring titles.

For new releases we would like to highlight the Halloween-themed Spanish horror film Apocalypse Z and, for those who love stories of beautiful and rebellious people, the French film Libre. We would also like to point out that from today two film sagas are back in the catalogue, Back to the Future and Harry Potter.

Moving on to content close to cancellation, we have chosen four films for you: the drama Lion, the thrillers The Bone Collector and Traffic, and finally the time travel comedy (if Back to the Future isn’t enough for you) Dolf and the Children’s Crusade . The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End (Original film) – release date October 31st

A strange rabies-like disease begins to spread uncontrollably across the planet, transforming humans into extremely aggressive creatures. But Manel (Francisco Ortiz) has been experiencing his own personal apocalypse for some time: still affected by the loss of his wife in an accident, he has been depressed for a year and has been living isolated from his family, with Lúculo, his cat, as his only company. When the contagion spreads, his sister insists that he leave the city of Vigo and join her in the Canary Islands, but the plan fails. Manel and Lúculo are soon forced to leave, meeting unlikely but indispensable traveling companions on land and sea. Apocalipsis Z: The Beginning of the End is a story of pain, a journey of survival, both physical and emotional, with action, suspense, a rabid infection, a little blood… and a grumpy cat.

Libre (Original film) – release date 1 November

Inspired by the daring exploits of a legendary outlaw in late 1970s and early 1980s France, Libre follows the gripping story of Bruno Sulak (Lucas Bravo), a kind and daring criminal who, in addition to riches , also stole many hearts. Known for his charm and elegance, Sulak pulled off daring robberies without firing a single shot. However, as his fame grows, so does the relentless pursuit by George Moréas (Yvan Attal), a tenacious police commissioner with a special talent for outsmarting criminals. As Moréas draws near, Sulak’s escapes from prison become legendary, fueled by a longing for freedom and a burning desire for his lover Annie (Léa Luce Busato). In the chaos of their crime spree, Sulak and Annie become ultimate symbols of rebellion in the most exciting game of cat and mouse to grip the nation.

Back to the Future (1985 film) – release date 1 November

The year is 1985, although not for long. In fact, the teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is about to be catapulted back in time, to 1955, aboard the DeLorean, a car powered by a plutonium engine, created by the brilliant and eccentric Doc Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) .

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001 film) – release date 1 November

From JK Rowling’s enchanting bestseller, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is pure visual enchantment. For the most magical experience that has ever happened in your home.

Lion – The Road Home (2017 film) – expiry date 5 November

The incredible true story of Saroo, an Indian child who at 5 years old ends up on the wrong train and gets lost in Calcutta. Found by the authorities, he only has the image of the station from which he left in his mind. Many years later, now a teenager, he will decide to analyze all the railway stations in India to find the right one and reunite with his family of origin.

The Bone Collector (1999 film) – expiry date 7 November

There is a killer on the loose who claims victims and leaves behind the mysterious pieces of a strange puzzle.

Traffic (2001 film) – expiry date 7 November

Mexican policeman Javier Rodriguez works at the border. Faced with the temptation of power and money, Javier resists, but finds himself in a web of corruption. Supreme Court Justice Robert Wakefield is named the new anti-drug czar by the president. But at home, he and his wife Barbara must care for their increasingly drug-addicted teenage daughter.

Dolf and the Children’s Crusade (2006 film) – expiry date 7 November

Dolf cannot accept that he lost a football match and decides to use his mother’s time machine to change the past.