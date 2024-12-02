Six films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

Here comes the week of December with the busiest number of new releases on Prime Video, and here we are, like every Monday, to guide you through news and expiring content. There aren’t many Christmas titles planned this year, so don’t miss the Jack Whitehall Christmas Mission special. On Thursday, the Spanish drama film Hildegard – The Red Virgin arrives, but above all the highly anticipated second season of The Bad Guy. The Canadian-American series The Sticky – The Great Theft arrives this weekend. Let’s now move on to the films that are due, among which we would like to point out Scorsese’s masterpiece, Taxi Driver, the drama Dear John, the comedy 12 Gifts for Christmas and the biopic Miss Potter. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Jack Whitehall Christmas Mission (Original Christmas special) – release date 3 December

‘Tis the season of gifts, resolutions and, of course, Christmas specials. This is why Prime Video has created the ideal Christmas gift for lovers of the comedy genre. In this hilarious film, Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the US with only four days left to get back to the UK in time for Christmas. Jack thus embarks on an incredible and, according to some, far-fetched journey involving planes, trains, sleds pulled by huskies and bobsleds. A series of conveniently placed famous characters will help (and hinder) Jack to navigate the Christmas chaos, in an attempt to get home on time.

Part comedy, part travelogue, Jack will be joined by Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Davies who, together with the unmistakable British humor that distinguishes the protagonist, will give life to a lively international cast destined to provide laugh-out-loud laughter. Will Jack be able to get home in time? Or will he be forced to spend the holidays in the United States?

Hildegard – The Red Virgin (Original film) – release date 5 December

Hildegart is conceived and educated by her mother Aurora to be the woman of the future, becoming one of the brightest minds of 1930s Spain and one of the main European points of reference on female sexuality. At 18, Hildegart begins to experience freedom and meets Abel Velilla, who helps her explore a new way of living and feeling and break away from her mother’s rigid control. Aurora fears losing her hold on her daughter and does everything she can to prevent Hildegart from moving away. The two women clash on a summer night in 1933, thus putting an end to the “Hildegart Project”.

The Bad Guy 2 (Original TV series) – release date 5 December

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together (binge)

The second season of The Bad Guy focuses on the war for Suro’s unobtainable archive, years of wiretaps between the boss and state bigwigs. Everyone would like it: Nino, Luvi, Il Maggiore Testanuda, Teresa, Leonarda. The archive thus becomes an existential battlefield between past and future, a time bomb ready to explode in the hands of whoever manages to take possession of it. The long-awaited new chapter of the dark comedy is directed by Giuseppe G. Stasi and Giancarlo Fontana and stars Luigi Lo Cascio, Claudia Pandolfi, Stefano Accorsi, Selene Caramazza, Giulia Maenza, Antonio Catania, Fabrizio Ferracane, Carolina Crescentini, Aldo Baglio, Alessandro Him, Antonio Zavatteri, Guia Jelo, Bebo Storti, Gianfeliceprendito and Francesco Zenzola.

The Sticky – The Big Theft (Original TV series) – release date 6 December

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together (binge)

The Sticky is a fast-paced dark comedy series from Blumhouse Television, inspired by a real-life theft in 2012 that made international headlines, with maple syrup stolen from Quebec’s national reserves worth over $18 million dollars. The series follows Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a tenacious middle-aged maple syrup farmer who, when the authorities threaten to take away everything she loves, decides to turn to crime. He teams up with a hot-tempered Boston mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a kindly French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to pull off a multimillion-dollar theft of Quebec’s maple syrup reserves.

Taxi Driver (1976 film) – expiration date December 4th

Film nominated for four Oscars, including Best Cinematography! The Special Collection Edition (1976) is digitally remastered and includes a previously unreleased documentary on the making of the film, with interviews with its creators and actors. Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel, Peter Boyle and Albert Brooks are the cast of this hyper-realist story.

Dear John (2010 film) – expiration date December 4th

A soldier home on leave falls in love with a conservative college student. Instead of returning home to her, he reenlists after the attacks of September 11, 2001. Time and distance will begin to take their toll on the young lovers.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015 film) – expiration date December 6th

When Anna, an unemployed painter, can’t make ends meet, she is hired as a Christmas personal shopper for Marc, a strict corporate executive.

Miss Potter (2007 film) – expiry date 6 December

Biography of the writer Beatrix Potter, creator of highly successful children’s novels featuring country animals led by Peter the rabbit. The story of a free and independent thinker who fell in love with her publisher Norman Warne and married him against her parents’ wishes, leaving a legacy of publications that have enchanted entire generations.