Six movies and a TV series to watch on first videos this week

If you want advice to choose what to watch on Prime Videos this week, you must know that Descart Zone arrives on Thursday 20 March, the new unmissable TV series with Maccio Capatonda.

For the rest, among the novelties of the next few days we point out the film Duplicity, by Tyler Perry, while as usual there is no lack of expiring films that deserve to be (re) seen. Scroll the list to the end and make your choice!

Descrat Zone (Original Italy TV series) – Exit date 20 March

Number of episodes and output mode: 6 episodes all together

Maccio Capatonda is going through a period of profound crisis, personal and professional. He believes he has lost inspiration until, on his way, he crosses Professor Braggadocio, a luminary of psychology. The psychologist promises to cure him with a new shock therapy. He will force him to get out of his comfort zone, subjecting him to a series of tests capable of radically overturning his existence. Every week, Maccio will have to complete a task that will undermine an area of ​​his life and force him to face his greatest fears, from the death to the anxiety of losing control, from emotional dependence to attachment to material goods. Entering his, very personal, despair zone, will it be the best way to overcome the crisis?

The trailer and advances of despair zone

The duplicity of Tyler Perry (Film Original USA) – release date 20 March

Marley (Kat Graham), a famous lawyer, is facing her most personal case when she is entrusted with her task of discovering the truth behind the killing of her husband (Joshua Adeyeye) of her best friend Fela (Meagan Tandy). Aided by her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley) – a former policeman who became a private investigator – Marley will have to try to understand what really happened, ending up at the center of an intricate labyrinth of deceptions and betrayals.

The seasons of the heart (film 1985) – expiration date 19 March

A young widow’s mother finds himself providing for all the problems of everyday life.

1941 – Alarm in Hollywood (film 1980) – Expiry date 19 March

ISTERICAL Californians are preparing for a Japanese invasion in the following days of Pearl Harbor.

Later in the dark (film 1990) – expiration date 20 March

Collie is an ex -problematic ex -boxer perfect to frame for the kidnapping designed by a sexy widow and a policeman who became a scammer. What they don’t know is that Collie is much more cunning than it seems, as well as being escaped by a psychiatric institute.

Peacock (film 2010) – expiration date 20 March

A bank employee who leads a life apparently without accidents in a quiet town discovers that his life has suddenly changed after an accident in a local train has threatened to reveal his greatest secret.

Gran Turismo: the story of an impossible dream (Film 2023) – expiration date 21 March

Gran Turismo tells the incredible true story of a group of marginalized: a gamer of the working class in difficulty (Archie Madekwe), a former bankrupt car driver (David Harbour) and an idealist manager of the engine of engines (Orlando Bloom). Together, they will risk everything to face sport then elitist in the world.