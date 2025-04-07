Six movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this week

Like every Monday morning here we are punctual to help those who are looking for suggestions to choose what to watch in the first video this second week of April. Let’s start with the news of these days of the Prime catalog with the G20 action film and two soul series, The Dinner Table Detective and Mobile Suit Gundam Gquuuux. But do not forget the expiring content, because in that section these days you can find films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Scent of a Woman and others: the choice and good week!

G20 (Original Film USA Action genre) – release date 10 April

When the G20 summit is under siege, the President of the United States Danielle Sutton (played by the Oscar -winning actress Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After being able to escape the capture by the attackers, he must deceive the enemy to protect his family, defend his country and think about the protection of world leaders in an exciting race against time.

The Dinner Table Detective (Anime TV series) – Release date 5 April

A heirman becomes detective and resolves the mysteries with the help of his caustic but faithful butler.

Mobile Suit Gundam Gquuuux (Anime TV series) – Release date 9 April

Amate Yuzuriha is a high school student who lives peacefully in a space colony that floats in space. When he meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is involved in an illegal sport of duels between mobile suits known as a battle between clan.

On the wings of honor (Film 2023) – Date of expiration April 13th

Two hunting pilots of Elíte of the United States risk life during the Korea war and their heroic sacrifices will eventually make them the most famous riders of the Navy.

Dog Days (Film 2018) – Expareive date 13 April

When you live in a large metropolis you can cross for years without ever getting to know each other, this is what happens to the protagonists of Dog Days until their dogs decide to make them meet and change the fate of their lives. Thanks to the faithful four -legged friends, someone will discover what family means, someone will find a new friend, someone else the soul mate.

The Wolf of Wall Street (Film 2013) – Date of expiration April 14th

Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a rich stock exchange mediator who lived his life until his fall which involved crime, corruption and federal government.

Scent of a Woman – Women’s perfume (Film 1993) – Expire date of April 15th

Winner of the Oscar in the best leading actor category for the role of Al Pacino. Having needed money, a university student agrees to accompany Frank Slade as a companion, a retired, blind and grumpy lieutenant lieutenant. The task will prove to be much more difficult than expected.

My Dog Stupid – My stupid dog (film 2019) – expiration date 15 April

Henri is a middle -aged writer in crisis, who blames his wife and four children for his failures, his sexual abstinence and his back pain. To worsen things, a rude and enthusiastic dog decides to settle at his home.