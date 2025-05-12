Six movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this week

We enter the heart of the Prime video schedule of May, and here are our weekly advice aimed at the subscribers of the Amazon streaming platform. We start from the new releases, signal the arrival on the catalog of the film Adagio, from 2023, and above all of the new overcominging series – deception. But be careful also to the expiring content, because in addition to many films (we have chosen the Queen, Debt Collector, Tatanka, Knockout and Aniara for you) in the coming weeks the beloved This is usual series will also be canceled. To you the choice is good week!

OVERCOMPLIGTING – The deception (TV series Original Comedy Gender) – Exit date 15 May

Exit mode: 8 Binge episodes

OVERCOMPLIGTING – Deception is a choral comedy series set in an American college and focused on Benny’s chaotic and reckless life, former football player and king of the year -end dance, who immediately becomes a friend of Carmen, outsider in high school, now determined to integrate at all costs. With the help of Benny’s older sister and her boyfriend, a real legend of the campus, Benny and Carmen will juggle between horrible events, flavored vodka and false documents. Fun and deep, the show explores the excessive efforts that each of us makes to hide the differences and adapt to external pressures while trying to find out who he really is.

The trailer and things to know on overcompensing

Adagio (film 2023) – release date 17 May

Manuel, sixteen, tries to enjoy life as he can, while taking care of the elderly father. Victim of a blackmail, he goes to a party to take some photos of a mysterious individual but, feeling deceived, decides to escape. He finds himself thus chased by the blackmaids who prove to be extremely dangerous and determined to eliminate what they consider a dangerous witness.

This is us (seasons 1-6) – expiry date 26 May

The moving story of life and problems of a very particular trio of twins, but also of the wonderful parents who grew up.

La Regina (The Queen) (Film 2006) – Date of expiration May 19th

Sunday 31 August 1997: Princess Diana dies in an accident. Queen Elizabeth II retires within the walls of the Balmoral Castle with her family. Tony Blair, prime minister, warns that people need reassurance and support. While a wave of emotions risks overwhelming the institutions, Blair must find a way to bring the proud queen closer to his people.

Debt Collector (Film 2018) – Date of expiration 20 May

A martial artist goes to work as a debt collector on behalf of the underworld. The work seems easy enough, until a customer drags him into a deeper situation than he can ever be expected.

Tatanka (film 2011) – Expiry date 20 May

From a story by Roberto Saviano. In the fiefdoms of the Camorra, in a land torn apart by poverty and violence, the extraordinary adventure of a boy who manages to escape a certain destiny in the underworld. Thanks to the meeting with Boxing he will be able to emancipate himself, in a path that will lead him to discover himself. A tortuous road towards a difficult and unexpected redemption.

KNOCOUT – RESALS OF THE ACCOUNTS (FILM 2012) – Date of expiration 20 May

Mallory is a young and beautiful woman, works as a special agent for an agency that deals with extraordinary missions on behalf of very important customers. During an investigation he realizes that his life is in danger and that, the people he has always trusted, they are making a dangerous double game against him …

Aniara – Route on Mars (Film 2019) – Date of expiration 21 May

A load of colonists who survived a land devastated by destruction, travels to Mars aboard the Aniara spaceship. Due to an accident, the spacecraft is thrown outside the sun system, without the possibility of resuming its route. Madness, anger, despair and negation will take possession of women and men on board, and a struggle for survival will begin.