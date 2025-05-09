Six movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

If this weekend you want to watch (also) something that does not concern the new Pope Leo XIV, you can count on our streaming suggestions dedicated to first video subscribers.

Among the novelties of the first catalog we point out the six seasons of The rules of the perfect crime, but above all the new films Tin Soldier (thriller) and The Assessment – The evaluation (science fiction).

Speaking of large series to be re -reviewed, there is Little Fires Everywhere, while, if you prefer a film, always among the expiring content there are Thanksgiving, The Wife – Living in the shade, revenge mission and a long weekend. The choice is to you and good weekend!

The rules of the perfect crime seasons 1-6 (TV series) – release date 5 May

Annalise challenges the students to solve some of the cases of which his study deals and eventually select one of the most promising groups, so that they work with her.

Tin Soldier (Film Original 2025) – release date 8 May

An overwhelming thriller full of suspense, emotion and twists. When the eccentric leader of a sect causes the clash with the police, a tormented former military face his deepest fears to return to the complex from which he had fled, determined to challenge the man who once venerated and discover the truth about his wife’s mysterious disappearance.

The Assessment – The evaluation (Film Original 2025) – release date 8 May

In the not far future in which parenting is strictly controlled, the compulsory seven -day evaluation of a couple who want a child becomes a psychological nightmare by forcing it to question the foundations of their society and what it means to be human.

Little Fires Everywhere (TV series 2020) – Desparted 22 May

A perfect family and a mother and daughter who upset their lives.

Thanksgiving (Film 2023) – Despite 6 May

A revolt from Black Friday ends up in tragedy, and a mysterious killer inspired by thanksgiving terrifies Plymouth, Massachusetts, the hometown of the party. Taking the first residents, the first random murders for revenge soon prove to be part of a wider and rushed plan. Will the city survive holidays and find the killer, or will it become a guest of its twisted table?

The Wife – Living in the shadows (film 2018) – Date of expiration May 16th

Behind every great man there is always a great woman. Too bad that, very often, it is forced to live in the shadows. Joan Castleman for forty years sacrifices his talent and dreams, letting his husband, the charismatic Joe, take over the authorship of his works. Until in Stockholm, during the awarding of the Nobel Prize for literature, something changes.

Revenge Mission (Film 2019) – Expiry date of 17 May

After years of attacks on him in prison, Cain escapes to avenge the managers.

A long weekend (film 2011) – expiration date on May 19th

When the unfortunate Bart meets by chance Vienna enigmatic, the two fall in love instantly. A magical weekend of passion will lead to unexpected revelations, but the secrets of both could be the cause of their separation, as well as the opportunity for a new beginning.