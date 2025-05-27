Sixteen EU states against the call from Pride to Hungary: Italy is not there

Sixteen EU countries said they were “deeply worried” for the ban on the Pride in Hungary and asked the Commission to use all the tools at his disposal to allow the event. On the occasion of the General Affairs Council today (Tuesday 27 May) the Netherlands promoted an appeal that was signed by 15 other governments, including Giorgia Meloni’s Italy.

Appeal

“We are profoundly concerned about the recent legislative and constitutional changes that harm the fundamental rights of LGBTIQ+ people, adopted by the Hungarian Parliament”, and which make “followed by other anti-Lgbtiq+ laws already introduced in previous years”, reads the letter that also bears the signature of Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Irland, Latland, Latvia. Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden.

Farewell to Pride in Hungary: facial recognition and fines of 500 euros for those who participate

“On the pretext of the protection of childhood, these legislative changes provide for the imposition of fines to the participants and organizers of events, such as the annual celebrations of the Pride”, says the text, which underlines that “the changes also allow the use of facial recognition software in such events and the prohibition of these events”.

“We are concerned about the implications of these measures on freedom of expression, the right of peaceful meeting and the right to privacy”, states, which are also said “alarmed”, by these developments “which are contrary to the fundamental values ​​of human dignity, freedom, equality and respect for human rights”.

“No ban”

In Hungary “there is no prohibition against Pride,” said the Hungarian European Affairs Minister Janos Boka, reaching the meeting in Brussels, where he will be on the defendant’s table in the procedure against Budapest for the violation of the rule of law (pursuant to article 7) started in 2018 and still in progress, and which could lead to the suspension of the right to vote in the EU Council.

“Today’s audition will allow me to explain to my colleagues the Hungarian constitutional and legal framework and” I hope that after these discussions my colleagues around the table will come out with a more detailed vision of the negotiations on the laws in Hungary, “he said.

The contested reform

In April, the Hungarian Parliament approved a constitutional modification, wanted by the Fidesz party of Viktor Orban, with a majority of two thirds thanks to the support of the radical right.

The reform changes the rules on the assemblies to make the organization or participation in events that violate the controversial legislation on the so -called “gay propaganda”, or the legislation on the protection of childhood, which prohibits the “representation or promotion” of homosexuality to minors of 18 years.

Now also public events will be considered a violation of this rule, which already prohibits any LGBT+ content on television, films, advertising and literature accessible to minors. To identify people who participate in prohibited events, such as the popular Budapest Pride that attracts tens of thousands of people every year, authorities will be able to use facial recognition technologies and issue fines of up to 500 euros.

The legal battle

The EU has frozen about 678 million euros of cohesion policy funds precisely because of the concerns related to this law, which has been widely criticized for the discrimination of LGBT+ people and which is also the subject of an infringement procedure at the Court of Justice.