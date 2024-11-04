Skeleton Crew, the new Star Wars series on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

Four boys and an adventure in the Galaxy far, far away. It’s coming to Disney+ Skeleton Crewthe new ‘coming-of-age’ series set in the Star Wars universe with Jude Law as the protagonist. From the trailer to the release date, through to the cast and plot previews, here’s everything you need to know.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the trailer

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the previews on the plot

The series is a ‘coming of age’ story. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is about four boys and a discovery on their seemingly safe home planet. The group, however, will end up lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy and in an attempt to return home they will cross paths with the mysterious Jod Na Nawood.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the cast and the production

As for the cast of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in addition to Jude Law there are also Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost. The episodes are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers as well as being the executive producers along with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, while Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the poster

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew release date

We conclude with the release date. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts on Disney+ on December 4, 2024 with the first two episodes.