Skin bacteria could protect us from the damage of UV rays: the new study

Our skin Opensita many bacteria, mushrooms and viruses who form the so -called microbiota skin. A recent study published on Journal of Investigative Dermatology he would have discovered a specific strain of these skin bacteria would help reduce theimmunosuppressive effect Of the ultraviolet light of the sun. This could open new prospects for phototherapy and prevention of skin diseases.

Exposure to UV rays in fact, and in particular to rays UVB (280-315 Nm, particularly energetic and capable of causing scrolling), could weaken Temporarily the immune responses of the skin. This effect is due, among other things, also from transformation of a molecule naturally present in the epidermis, theUrocanic acid (Uca). Specifically the UVB rays would make one take place isomerizationtherefore the transition from form trans (Tuca) to the form cis (Cuca). Here, the form cis of Urocanic acid has properties immunosuppressive.

Molecular structure of Urocanic acid.



The heart of the study consists precisely in discovery that some skin bacteria, such as Staphylococcus epidermidisthey would be able to “eat” the skin, reduce So its immunosuppressive action. This would be due to the action of an enzyme – theUrocansi – which would allow them to metabolize the skin and therefore to reduce its concentration on the skin.

These studies therefore tell us that acting on the skin microbioma – for example, through the selection of bacteria specific or the use of inhibitors enzymatic – could strengthen the effectiveness of therapies for some skin diseases. In addition, controlling the Cuca concentration could help prevent Some pathologies related to sun exposure.