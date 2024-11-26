Sky and NOW, all releases for December 2024

Neo western, detective, horror and much more. A new month arrives and Sky and NOW enrich the catalog with many new features. Here are all the December 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Piedone – A cop in Naples (2 December 2024)

December 2, 2024 arrives Piedone – A cop in Naplesthe crime drama in four episodes – heir to the 1973 Bud Spencer film – directed by Alessio Maria Federici and starring Salvatore Esposito, Silvia D’Amico and Fabio Balsamo. For Vincenzo Palmieri, the synopsis says, returning to Naples means closing accounts with the past. Pupil of the popular Commissioner Rizzo, known as Piedone, he will have to win the trust of his new team and demonstrate that his unconventional methods are the best weapon for solving cases in a complex city like his. Commissioner Sonia Ascarelli, a determined policewoman who is very different from him, will definitely give him a hard time. Between one investigation and another, in which there will be no shortage of twists and smiles, Vincenzo will try to make peace with his ghosts in a city that always has something to teach.

Yellowstone, season 5 – part 2 (December 20, 2024)

December 20, 2024 is the debut day of the second part of the fifth season of YellowstoneTaylor Sheridan’s neo-western series set on the largest ranch in Montana. After John Dutton’s death, Beth and Kayce, his children, try to discover the truth, while Jamie tries to cover everything up. The fight for control of the ranch becomes increasingly intense, with twists and betrayals.

The Walking Dead: The ones who live (December 30, 2024)

On December 30, 2024 it’s up to The Walking Dead: The ones who livea spin-off of the zombie franchise. The new series tells the story of Rick and Michonne, separated five years earlier after Rick’s presumed death, due to the explosion of a bridge that he had caused himself to destroy a group of zombies. But his partner never believed she had truly lost him, she was always convinced he was alive and by following his trail she managed to find him in a militarized suburb of Philadelphia. Now the two lovers finally have the chance to reunite and test their love, in a battle against everything and everyone, in a world where no one is safe and freedom has a very high price.

