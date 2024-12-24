Sky and NOW, all releases for January 2025

Mysteries, Mussolini, an attack and much more. A new month arrives and Sky and NOW enrich the catalog with many new features. Here are all the January 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Sky and NOW, the January 2025 releases

M – Son of the Century, season 1 (10 January 2025)

It starts on January 10, 2025 with M – The son of the centurythe Sky Original series based on the novel of the same name by Antonio Scurati, directed by Joe Wright and starring Luca Marinelli. The series, says the synopsis, tells the political rise of Mussolini and his creature: fascism. First a movement, then a party that Mussolini led to the top of the Italian government to then subvert democracy and establish a dictatorship. Through a contemporary language – with Mussolini breaking the fourth wall and addressing us directly to reveal his most unspeakable thoughts and comment on the turning points of history – the series offers an original portrait, at times full of black humour, of the man who , despite having betrayed ideals, people and institutions, despite having been guilty of acts of unprecedented violence, he became the Duce.

In addition to Marinelli, the cast includes Francesco Russo who plays Cesare Rossi; Barbara Chichiarelli as Margherita Sarfatti; Benedetta Cimatti in Donna Rachele; Federico Majorana plays Amerigo Dumini; Lorenzo Zurzolo is Italo Balbo. And again Federico Mainardi who plays Albino Volpi; Maurizio Lombardi as Emilio De Bono; Gianmarco Vettori in those of Dino Grandi; Gaetano Bruno who plays Giacomo Matteotti; Paolo Pierobon as Gabriele D’Annunzio; Elena Lietti is Velia Titta, wife of Giacomo Matteotti; Gianluca Gobbi in the role of Cesare Maria de Vecchi; Gabriele Falsetta as Roberto Farinacci. Vincenzo Nemolato plays Vittorio Emanuele III.

The BarLume crimes, season 12 (13-20-27 January 2025)

It continues on January 13, 2025 with the twelfth season of The BarLume crimesthe Sky Original collection produced by Sky Studios and Palomar, freely inspired by the world of the series The BarLume crimes by Marco Malvaldi (published by Sellerio Editore). The three new stories are titled It is not a country for children, Cats to peel And Rock paper scissors. The first two films are directed by Roan Johnson – who is also the creative producer of the stories – and the third by Milena Cocozza. The screenplay is written by Roan Johnson, Davide Lantieri, Ottavia Madeddu and Carlotta Massimi. The first story debuts on January 13, 2025, the second on January 20, 2025 and the third on January 27, 2025. The cast is what made the series great: Filippo Timi as Massimo Viviani, Lucia Mascino as Inspector Fusco, Alessandro Benvenuti (Emo ), Atos Davini (Pilade) and Massimo Paganelli (Aldo) are the “old guys”. And again Michele di Mauro (Tassone), Enrica Guidi (Tizi), Corrado Guzzanti (Paolo Pasquali) and Stefano Fresi (Beppe Battaglia).

Lockerbie – Attack on Pan Am Flight 103 (27 January 2025)

Ends January 27, 2025 with Lockerbie – Attack on Pan Am Flight 103the new five-part Sky Original series starring Colin Firth and Catherine McCormack. On December 21, 1988, the synopsis says, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after takeoff, with 11 other residents losing their lives when the plane crashed over the quiet town Scottish. In the wake of the disaster and the death of his daughter, Dr. Jim Swire (Firth), was appointed spokesperson for the families of the UK victims, who united to demand truth and justice. Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that takes him to the deserts of Libya where he meets Colonel Muammar Gaddafi (Nabil Alraee) and to the Netherlands for the trial of convicted Libyan citizen, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi (Ardalan Esmaili ). A journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, his family and his life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts beneath Jim’s feet, his view of the world changes forever.

