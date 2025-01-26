Series, films and documentaries for all tastes. A new month arrives and Sky and Now enrich the catalog with many news. Here are all the February 2025 releases on the streaming platform.
Sky and Now, the February 2025 series
The White Lotus, Season 3 (February 17, 2025)
February 17, 2025 is the day of The White Lotusthe highly rewarded HBO and Sky Exclusive series created by Mike White. After Hawaii and Sicily, the third season brings everyone to Thailand. The cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. The additional cast includes Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly and Shalini Peilis. The fourth season has already been announced.
The art of joy (February 28, 2025)
February 28, 2025 debuts The art of joy. Directed by Valeria Golino and produced by Sky Studios and Viola Prestieri for HT Film, freely adapts the post -posthumous novel of Goliarda Sapienza. The series tells the story of a girl from Sicily in the early 1900s who discovers the sexuality and desire for a better life than what she has always had. In the cast Tecla Insolia, Jasmine Trinca, Guido Caprino, Alma Noce, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Giovanni Bagnasco and Giuseppe Spata.
Sky and Now, all the release of February 2025
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 26 (February 2, 2025)
- Life next to (February 2, 2025)
- The Bikeriders (February 3, 2025)
- Battlefield (February 7, 2025)
- Selvaggia Australia (February 7, 2025)
- Men and Dei – The Wonders of the Egyptian Museum (February 8, 2025)
- Limov (February 9, 2025)
- Transplant, season 4 (February 10, 2025)
- Horizon: An American Saga, Chapter 1 (February 10, 2025)
- Lockerbie – The true story of the attack (February 10, 2025)
- The immortals (February 12, 2025)
- Fragments of a love path (February 13, 2025)
- Abigail (February 19, 2025)
- Boss Shark (February 21, 2025)
- Me against you, the film – SHIP OPERATION (February 22, 2025)
- Mozart: immortal genius (February 23, 2025)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (February 23, 2025)
- Fiumicino – Operation Sex & Clean (23 February 2025)
- Furious: A Mad Max Saga (February 24, 2025)
- The battle of Pavia and other stories (February 24, 2025)
- The P. Diddy scandal (February 24, 2025)
- Mauro Rostagno: the man who wanted to change the world (February 26, 2025)
- The undesirable (February 27, 2025)
- The art of joy (February 28, 2025)