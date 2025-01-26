Series, films and documentaries for all tastes. A new month arrives and Sky and Now enrich the catalog with many news. Here are all the February 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Sky and Now, the February 2025 series

The White Lotus, Season 3 (February 17, 2025)

February 17, 2025 is the day of The White Lotusthe highly rewarded HBO and Sky Exclusive series created by Mike White. After Hawaii and Sicily, the third season brings everyone to Thailand. The cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. The additional cast includes Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly and Shalini Peilis. The fourth season has already been announced.

The art of joy (February 28, 2025)

February 28, 2025 debuts The art of joy. Directed by Valeria Golino and produced by Sky Studios and Viola Prestieri for HT Film, freely adapts the post -posthumous novel of Goliarda Sapienza. The series tells the story of a girl from Sicily in the early 1900s who discovers the sexuality and desire for a better life than what she has always had. In the cast Tecla Insolia, Jasmine Trinca, Guido Caprino, Alma Noce, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Giovanni Bagnasco and Giuseppe Spata.

Sky and Now, all the release of February 2025