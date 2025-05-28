Sky and Now, all the releases of June 2025

Series, films, documentaries, programs. A new month arrives and Sky and Now enrich the catalog with many news. Here are all the releases of June 2025 on the streaming platform.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (June 2, 2025)

It starts on June 2, 2025 with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixonthe spin-off on the character played by Norman Reedus. As the synopsis recites we find it inserted in a new context, France. While struggling to reconstruct how it ended up there and why you travel through a destroyed country, ends up in an abbey where a group of nuns entrusts him with the fate of Laurent, an eleven year old born at the beginning of the apocalypse, asking him to bring him to rescue. Daryl accepts this unexpected task and takes Laurent with him as he continues to look for answers to be able to return home. But the bonds that holds during his path inevitably end up complicating his plan.

The investigations of the commander Saint Barth (17 June 2025)

Continue on June 17, 2025 with the Caribbean Crime The investigations of the commander Saint Barth. The commander Gabriel Saint-Barthélémy, reads the synopsis, faces crimes and mysteries among the Caribbean beaches with a style of his own: unpredictable, ironic and outside the box. Six 50 -minute episodes that mix classic yellow, exotic atmosphere and irresistible characters.

The Gilded Age, Season 3 (23 June 2025)

Ends on June 23, 2025 with The Gilded Agethe period drama with a level cast. In the third season, explains the synopsis, the old guard came out weakened by the War of the Opera, and now established in the most exclusive lounges, the Russell are ready to take their place at the helm of the company. Bertha aims at a prize that would eleve the family at unimaginable levels, while George risks everything in a company that could revolutionize the railway industry, provided that it does not ruin it before. On the other side of the road, the Brook family is thrown into the chaos when Agnes refuses to accept the new position of Ada as a landlady. Peggy meets a fascinating Newport doctor, but his family is not very enthusiastic about the young woman’s career. While all New York hurries towards the future, the ambitions of the protagonists could go to the detriment of what they have most dear.

Sky and Now, all the releases of June 2025