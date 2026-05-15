Sky celebrates diversity with "Sky Inclusion Days": among the guests Argentero, BigMama and Roberto Vecchioni

The fourth edition of the “Sky Inclusion Days” arrives, an event organized by Sky to celebrate diversity with many guests, meetings and performances. The appointment is May 27th at the Sky Campus, the new home of Sky Italia in Milan, for a shared moment of listening and discussion dedicated to the theme of inclusiveness, with the patronage of the Municipality of Milan.

Sky Inclusion Days: all the guests from Luca Argentero to Roberto Vecchioni

Numerous guests from different fields will alternate throughout the day: from institutions to culture, from cinema and entertainment to sport.

Different stories and experiences will intertwine on stage, such as that of Luca Argentero, who will talk about the activities of 1 Caffè Onlus, an organization committed to supporting small and medium-sized Italian non-profit organizations through the diffusion of the culture of giving, together with the general director Silvia Meacci.

Roberto Vecchioni talks about mental health

Professor Roberto Vecchioni will accompany us with a reflection on mental health issues, with particular attention to younger people. Starting from the theme of trust, it will recall the importance of asking for help, being listened to and overcoming stigma. A commitment that is also reflected in the activities of the foundation founded in his son’s name.

Jo Squillo on gender violence

Raising awareness against gender violence and support for victims will be at the center of the meeting with Jo Squillo, founder of Wall of Dolls Onlus, an organization committed to these issues, who will be accompanied by Michelle Masullo, with whom she forms the couple “Le DJ” in the current edition of Beijing Express. Together they will also offer a special musical performance.

A look will also be given to the future of storytelling together with Giuseppe De Bellis, Executive Vice President Entertainment, Sport and News of Sky Italia, and Ferzan Ozpetek, director, screenwriter and writer among the most awarded and recognized on the contemporary Italian scene.

Maccio Capatonda on the transformations of the world of work

The transformations of the world of work will instead be at the center of the meeting with Maccio Capatonda and Francesca Manili Pessina, Executive Vice President People, Organization & Facility Management of Sky Italia. Through the unmistakable irony of Maccio, protagonist of the film Smart Working — out with Vision Distribution in theaters on June 4th — and Francesca Manili Pessina’s contribution on new methods of collaboration and professional autonomy, the dialogue will offer a reflection on how technology and work are changing everyday life.

A focus on bullying, cyberbullying and social isolation

Ample space will also be dedicated to younger people, with a focus on bullying, cyberbullying and social isolation. In the meeting with Mattia Stanga and Elisa Maino, “I Creators” competing in Beijing Express, who make social media their job, we will reflect on the profound impact that digital identity can have on real life.

The intervention of the rapper and singer-songwriter BigMama, one of the most recognizable voices of the new Italian music scene, also fits into this context, and will address the themes of judgement, the weight of words and the importance of asserting oneself.

Matteo Lee, an amateur chef competing in the latest season of MasterChef Italia, will talk about how cooking and the experience of the program have influenced his way of experiencing sharing and relationships.

The theme of language and individual responsibility will be at the center of the speech by Stefano Nazzi, journalist, writer and podcast author, who will reflect on the relationship between words, trust and responsibility.

Arianna Talamona, paralympic swimmer and activist for inclusion and disability, will also speak on the power of words, with a contribution on inclusive language.

Furthermore, the La Casa delle Luci Foundation, an autonomous life project for young people and adults with disabilities who communicate through sign language, will bring direct testimonies through stories and experiences of autonomy and relationships, in which communication becomes a space for meeting and possibility.

Sport as a tool for inclusion

Sport will be another common thread of the day. A moment will be dedicated to commitment in the world of sport and social life with Pippo Galliano, founder of Para Padel Projectan initiative that uses padel as a tool for rehabilitation, inclusion and sociality, with the aim of offering new opportunities to people with spinal cord injury, also through the donation of sports wheelchairs. The discussion will see the participation of Paolo Maldini, in support of the project.

In the testimony of Chiara Mazzel, a visually impaired Paralympic alpine skiing champion, the theme of trust will emerge in a tangible way: Chiara, in fact, relies on a guide to tackle the slopes.

Movement as a form of personal redemption will be at the center of the testimony of Daniele Terenzi, classical dancer, the first in the world with a transfemoral prosthesis. In dialogue with Alessandro Ossola, Sky Ambassador for inclusion, Terenzi will talk about how art and discipline can become tools of rebirth, redefinition of identity and confidence in one’s potential.

Irma Testa, icon of Italian boxing, will bring her story of personal redemption, highlighting the fundamental role of sport in the suburbs as a tool for emancipation and leverage for gender equality.

Furthermore, Pippo Ricci, captain of Olimpia Milano and player of the national basketball team, will share his personal journey, marked by difficulties and insecurities experienced in adolescence, including bullying and eating disorders. An experience in which sport played a decisive role, helping him to regain self-confidence and build, through teamwork, his balance on and off the pitch.

The captain of the Italian national rugby team Elisa Giordano together with Diego Dominguez – legendary Italian fly-half and now the face of Sky Sport – will bring to the stage a discussion on gender inequality in competitive sport, sharing the story of their careers, the challenges faced at a high level and the experience lived on and off the pitch.

Finally, the values ​​of sport will be celebrated in the panel dedicated to Sky Up The Editthe Sky project dedicated to schools. The Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, the Director of Sky Sport Federico Ferri and Beppe Bergomi, historic Inter captain and now commentator on Sky Sport, will speak to reflect on sport as a training ground for trust, discipline and social opportunity. At the end of the panel, the three winning classes of the competition Sky Up The Edit they will be awarded by Sarah Varetto, Federico Ferri and Fabio Vitale, Director of Sky TG24.

Francesca Vecchioni, president of Diversity, will reflect on the themes of inclusion in professional contexts, focusing on representation and work dynamics within television sets.

Nicole De Leo — actress, performer and activist — will give voice to the universal values ​​of freedom, equality, merit and inclusion, intertwining them with her own personal experience.

Valentina Lavazza, through the docufilm Resonanceswill bring a testimony dedicated to raising awareness on the topic of the disease, designed to symbolically embrace the children who face this path.

The Masterpiece project

It will be presented during the day Masterpiecea project created in collaboration with the Bullone Foundation – an organization that accompanies young people with pathologies to rediscover their identity through paths of reintegration into social and professional life. Its founder, Bill Niada, will share his vision and the creative path that led to the creation of the statues. The meeting will also be an opportunity to inaugurate an exhibition which will remain on display at the Sky Campus in the following days.

Finally, space is given to the theme of the second possibility, which will emerge in the panel dedicated to the prison system, where work is described as a tool for empowerment and a path to reintegration: a path in which trust can be granted and, over time, regained.

The day will be animated by the stand-up comedy performances of Pierluca Mariti, aka @piuttosto_che, and Tay Vines and Assane Diop – “I Comedian” of Beijing Express.

The performances of rob, winner of X Factor and the Rag Dolls

A special musical moment awaits with Rob, winner of

Closing the day will be the speech of the CEO of Sky Italia, Andrea Duilio, who will offer a final reflection on the themes that emerged during the event.

Where to follow the Sky Inclusion Days

All events will be broadcast live on channel 501 – Sky TG24 Primo Piano – and on channel 257 of Sky Sport HD, all also in streaming on skytg24.it and on the YouTube channel of Sky.