Slovakia threatens to block European aid to Kiev: “Reopen the Russian gas taps”

Slovakia is ready to block European aid to Ukraine if Kiev does not allow the reopening of the pipelines that brought Russian gas to Europe. The Prime Minister of Bratislava, Robert Fico, is continuing his pressure on the European allies and is having talks with Vladimir Putin to try to find a solution that will allow the country to continue to receive the hydrocarbons necessary for its needs at lower prices.

Contacts with Putin

“I talked to Putin about a contract between us and Gazprom, which says that they have to somehow deliver the gas to us,” Fico told a parliamentary committee. “We can push something through the southern pipeline (route through Turkey, ed.), but so far we have storage, Slovakian consumption is assured.” Fico said Putin has guaranteed that Russia will meet its obligations, even if the capacity of the Turk Stream pipeline and the connecting route that brings Russian gas to Europe via Turkey is limited. “President Putin has guaranteed that Russia will honor its commitments,” Fico said.

Russia cut off gas to Europe, what happens now

According to the plans, some of the gas could be delivered via Western Europe, Fico said, referring to Slovakia’s connections to the gas networks of countries in the region. The Slovak prime minister said Europe had suffered losses worth several billion euros due to rising gas prices caused by the absence of some 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas that passed through Ukraine last year , including approximately 3 billion cubic meters intended for Slovakian consumption.

The pressure on Kiev

Kiev has decided not to renew the contract that expired at the end of 2024 for the passage of Russian gas through its territory to cut off revenue that helps finance Russia’s war against Ukraine. But Fico complained that this choice will cost his nation a billion euros a year in higher prices for the gas it uses and 500 million euros in onward transit taxes. He has therefore threatened to cut off emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine when Russia attacks its electricity grid, or to reduce aid to refugees.

He told the committee yesterday that his government could also block humanitarian aid or use its veto on EU decisions regarding Ukraine. “If the damage to the EU is permanent, as is the damage to Slovakia, Slovakia will take reciprocal measures,” Fico thundered. Slovakia and the European Commission said they had agreed to create a working group to try to find a way out.