Small fish 2, the official trailer of the new season of The Jackal series

Less than two years from the release on Prime Videos of the first season he returns, as anticipated last summer, small fish 2, second season of the TV series Comedy produced and conceived by the Content Factorythe Jackal and Mad Entertainment in collaboration with Prime Videos. Here are all the advances on the return of small fish, a short review of how it ended last season and basically the official trailer presented in preview at the Comicon in Naples.

What is small fish about 2

The second season of small fish immerses itself in the story of the multiple ways of accepting a different life from the models of perfection with which the millennials have grown. Greta (Martina Tinnirello) pushes the company – a small (and ramshackle) advertising agency that continues to grow – towards challenges on a national scale with the complicity of the producer Fabio. Aurora overcomes a farewell and focuses on her career, Fr and Ciro face their trauma by learning more and more to accept themselves. The second season of small fish immerses itself in the story of the multiple ways of accepting a different life from the models of perfection with which the millennials have grown.

The cast of small fish 2

Small fish 2 returns with The Jackal Ciro Priello, Fabio Balsamo, Aurora Leone, Gianluca Fr. The eight episodes series is conceived by Francesco Ebbasta and Alessandro Grespan, who also sign the screenplay with Alessandro Bosi and Mary Brugiati, and directed by Francesco Ebbasta, Alessandro Grespan, Danilo Carlani and Alessio Dogana. Beppe Vessicchio (in an unpublished guise) and Danilo Bertazzi (Aka Tonio Cartonio) also among the spoilers spoiled by the trailer.

How small fish ended

There are three questions that remained pending, one declared – indeed brazen -, the other two thinner. Let’s start from the first: during the Karaoke party in the office, Fr it is reported that a customer refused the proposal and therefore it will be necessary to put his hand back to the project. The legendary Fr replies Serafico, saying that “it is a problem of us in the second season … if they let us do it” and looking in the room.

Beyond this precise request of The Jackal, in the eventual season 2 we will see how the potential love story between Aurora and Alessio will evolve, who underwent a setback after Eloise has deceivedly said to her former Alessio that she and Aurora kissed, while the reality is that Aurora has rejected the initiative of Eloise quite promptly.

And so Alessio showed his disappointment to Aurora, without giving her the opportunity to replicate and leaving it alone for the concert to which they should have gone together. If there is a season 2, the question will surely be resolved.

Just as we will have to understand if Greta has definitively abandoned the intention of returning to the headquarters, as it seems after that he retired from the secret project for which he had recruited puppet. With a gesture as a true leader he then let him go when he understood that he did not hold stress, inventing the excuse of the error in the Qi test (and therefore yes, puppet is doubly endowed). Has it redeemed definitively?

Of course, will we also see the evolution of the personal stories of Ciro (will he finally take his fate in his hand?), Fru (will he let someone overcome the sarcasm armor?), Fabio (will he return with his ex or will he have another story?).

When small fish comes out 2

Small fish 2 will be available with all its eight episodes exclusively on first videos in Italy from the day on Friday 13 June.

The trailer for small fish 2

The trailer reports the public in the world of the extravagant advertising agency, giving an anticipation of the challenges, more or less large, that the protagonists will find themselves having to face

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qd8ydyguucb8