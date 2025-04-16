If you appreciated Taron Egerton in Kingsman’s films or in his interpretation of Elton John in Rocketman, or also for Black Bird or the film Tetris (also on Apple TV+), get ready for Smoke – Traces of smoke, the new Apple TV+ Crime drama miniseries played and produced by the actor and the Welsh singer and created by Dennis Lehane inspired by A true story. Here are all the advances and information available on Smoke – Traces of smoke.

What Smoke is about – Traces of smoke

Inspired by facts that actually happened, Smoke – traces of smoke follows the events of a tormented detective and an enigmatic investigator investigating a series of malicious fires together on the trail of two serial pyromans.

The cast of the Apple TV+ series

Rafe Spall, Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, the candidate for themly Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, the candidate for the Oscar and the Greg Kinnear and the winner of themath John Leguizamo, with Egerton in the cast of the series.

Made by Apple Studios, Smoke – Traces of smoke was created by Lehane, who is also a screenwriter and executive producer. Egerton is an executive producer together with Richard Plepler on behalf of Eden Productions and Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin for imperative entertainment, as well as Kari Skogland, Joe Chappelle and Jane Bartelme.

The fictitious series is inspired by the acclaimed podcast “Firebug” by Truth.Media, conducted by the Oscar winner and Emmy Kary Antholis, which executively produces for Crime Story Media, LLC. Marc Smerling, winner of an Emmy Award, is an executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp. Among the directors of the series, Skogland, Chappelle and Jim McKay are.

When Smoke comes out

The limited series will make its debut on Apple TV+ on June 27 with the first two episodes of the nine total, followed by new episodes every Friday until 8 August.