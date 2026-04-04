Snow in the Azores 3: plot, trailer, when it comes out on Netflix

Among the European productions that have managed to conquer the global audience in recent years, “Snow in the Azores” – also known by its original title “Rabo de Peixe” – is preparing to close its story with a rich third season. Set in the Azores, the series premieres on Netflix with tension, moral conflicts and a story even more rooted in the territory.

Snow in the Azores 3: the plot

The new season takes us back to the town of Rabo de Peixe, but time has changed everything. Three years have passed and Eduardo, after a period of detention, returns home to find a transformed community. Once linked to fishing and its traditions, the village is now under pressure due to economic and political interests that threaten to overturn the local peace, putting families and the future of the island at risk. In this climate, Eduardo and his friends decide to react, giving life to “Justiça da Noite”, a clandestine movement that acts in the shadows to give voice to the weakest. A form of resistance that becomes, however, something more ambiguous. What are the boundaries between justice and revenge? The action brings with it unpredictable consequences and the group’s loyalty is tested.

The series shows how a seemingly random event – the discovery of a shipment of drugs on the coast of the island – continues to produce ripple effects in the lives of the protagonists. The story is in fact inspired by an episode that actually happened in the Azores, when a large shipment of drugs landed on the coasts of the archipelago, changing the life of a community forever.

Snow in the Azores 3: the cast

The main cast returns together for the final chapter. José Condessa reprises his role as Eduardo, joined by Helena Caldeira (Sílvia), Rodrigo Tomás (Rafael) and André Leitão (Carlos). The cast is completed by Maria João Bastos, Salvador Martinha, Afonso Pimentel, Kelly Bailey and Victória Guerra. New for the season are Joaquim de Almeida, Ângelo Rodrigues and Inês Castel-Branco.

The series is created by Augusto Fraga, also a director together with Patrícia Sequeira. The screenplay is developed with Hugo Gonçalves and Tiago R. Santos, while the production is handled by Ukbar Filmes and RB Filmes.

Snow in the Azores 3: when it comes out on Netflix

The third and final season of “Snow in the Azores” will be available on Netflix from April 10, 2026.

Snow in the Azores 3: the Italian trailer

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