"Snow White" is the mirror of a Disney in great difficulty





Snow White It arrives in theaters by registering worrying signs for Disney, both as regards the collections and criticism, often generous beyond the reasonable with live action. This, however, one of the most discussed and controversial projects of the last decade, is the symbol of an artistic deterioration to which it has opposed an out of scale politicization, a sterile moralism, with the result of removing the public, to open up to a Disney crisis that the end is not seen at the moment.

Yet another live action created to fail

We still find ourselves here, once again, to comment on another failure signed by Disney: Snow White. The audience is currently very little enthusiastic, the criticism, apart from the usual, very predictable exceptions, rejects the film signed by Mark Webb without appeal.

But let’s start from the past. In 1937 history of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs He changed the history of cinema and animation forever, was the first of those Disney classics who accompanied entire generations. This Snow White had started at the end of October 2016, when the live action seemed to make sense, it was the golden age of Marvel, Pixar, in short, everything concerned the parent company seemed to be a guarantee of success. Almost a decade later, with the forced return of Bob Iger to the top, layoffs, Covid, the change of the public and the market, the situation for Disney has changed dramatically. “We must try to entertain people more and think less about the messages” had been the watchword of Iger, called to put his hand to a terrible situation. But for what we have seen at the moment, nobody seems to want to listen to him. The budget invested is unlikely to be recovered, indeed very difficult almost impossible that it goes into active with Snow White; The film did not even have an additional preview in addition to the official one, however armored to the press and without red carpet.

Snow White, armored preview between the controversies

The inclusiveness in the cast? A false problem, yet generates disasters

All evidence of how much Disney has realized that she has now lost the game. Live action like this, totally detached from the original work, indeed devoted to a negation, not to say posthumous condemnation, have not helped Disney to place themselves as a new point of reference, even moral, of the industry. The result was a series of commercial disasters, a total disconnection compared to the public, that to have moral lessons and see crippled and reworked without reason the classics, has really tired. The inclusiveness in the casting is not a priority for anyone, less than a modern reinterpretation of plots and characters. Nobody asks, nobody wants it, is a false problem created ad hoc to try to create interest, for a supposed different nature of the youth audience. But the audience is obviously different from how Disney thought. Of course, the live action were made to renew the rights, but in the meaning of Cinderella and de The jungle bookI am a monument to deeper artistic mediocrity, covered by false idealism and false progressiveness. Biancaneve then, with this absurd casting, this continuous moralizing psychosis that led to meaningless changes, rereads far from any real urgency, has done everything to get hated before even the exit in the room.

If insists with live action, remake and sequel, the public punishes you

Snow White is a sloppy movie. It is from the point of view of writing, visual and direction. Rachel Zegler, who with his statements over the years had already helped the film very little, actually gets away quite well. Gal Gadot, on the other hand, has never been a real actress, her Grimilde is one of the most insignificant villains seen lately, but it is not even his fault, as of a script that erases the prince, the dwarves, the same original fairy tale, becomes a sort of man manifesto, feminist but only from the facade, also quite boring. The most dramatic thing is that it is not even a novelty, the live action refer to an increasingly frequent tendency in the industry, with which to make up for a lack of artistic quality with politicization, with a rewriting not requested but to give a tone, to get around any criticisms. But at the moment Disney and co. they go on by sequel, prequel, remake, they came out Oceania 2, Inside Out 2now it is announced Coco 2. The live action of Hercules At this point it could undergo changes from nothing. In the meantime, in the meantime we speak of 2D animation that will return, to make up for an unprecedented creative crisis. Millions and millions are squandered, they have no real ideas, the films that come out are childish, harmless, they all seem the same, they are paternalistic.

Result? To win I’m Flow! and myazaki

The result? A Lithuanian director like Gints Zilbalodis arrives with yes and no four million dollars, but a team of real artists, many ideas and puts them with them with Flow!. The Oscars perhaps will not count anymore now, but once Disney and Pixar once dominated, even when they did not deserve it, now the Academy has now tired of all this. In the last three years they have won Flow! in fact, the Pinocchio of Guillermo del Toro and the last masterpiece of Miyazaki, in the future it will not go differently to what you can understand. The public rewards artisan originality, has tired of these assembly chains that try to describe a world even politically far from what people want. Snow White As the other live action had been conceived in the last decade to create a new Disney Renaissance, but the final result was a disaster, of which this film is simply the last chapter. Less political, more art, more freedom, more creativity, if Disney wants to rise these are the watchwords. Something that concerns his whole world, not simply the animation, just think of the disasters obtained with the Marvel films and the universe of Star Wars. It remains to be understood if and how much it will be possible to reverse the trend, the impression, however, is that Disney at the level of creative process is a sort of car launched at full speed and no longer knows how to stop, even if there is a wall in the end.

