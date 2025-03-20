Snow White’s new film is better than how they told us (and you will like it)





Anticipated by furious controversy arrives at the cinema in Italy, from Thursday 20 March, the live action inspired by the classic Disney Snow White. A certain version necessarily different from the original one that dates back, let’s remember, to 1937, but which is not at all the upheaval for ideological use of the Grimm fairy tale which has been accused of being in the hot political climate of the United States. The protagonists of this new version of Snow White are: Rachel Zegler in the role of the sweet princess and Gal Gadot in those of the stepmother Grimilde, the bad queen. Among the Italian voices to report the one, always beautiful, by Serena Rossi, to whom the songs of the bad queen are entrusted, while Chiara Gioncardi lends her voice in the dialogues. Eleonora Segaluscio is instead the voice, in the dialogues and songs, of the young Snow White.

Snow White, the plot

Snow White is a very desired and loved child, born in a night of snow, and princess of a peaceful and prosperous kingdom, where thanks to the enlightenment of the parents of the little girl, serenity and well -being characterize the lives of citizens. The tragedy, however, looms on the royal family and, upon the death of the queen, everything changes. The king first falls in love and marries a beautiful and mysterious woman, then he has to move away to protect the kingdom from an external threat, leaving his new bride the power. At this point the woman throws the mask, makes her Slava Snow White and establishes a ruthless and tyrannical regime. When Snow White grows, its beauty and its very existence become a threat to the bad stepmother who already has its own beautiful to suffocate the rebels.

The stepmother therefore orders one of her trusted hunter to bring the girl to the forest and there to kill her, but the hunter has pity of the sweet Snow White, and leaves her in the middle of a dark, unknown and threatening forest, but still alive. The girl in the woods, after passing her fears, first will find refuge at the house of the seven dwarfs, then she will find himself joining a group of rebels who decide to protect her. When the queen, thanks to the magical mirror and spy, discovers the hunter’s deception, decides to take care of himself to eliminate the greatest threat to his power, through the fruit most loved by the girl, an apple, “treated” with a spell that makes her fatal. The only hope of salvation for Snow White is the kiss of true love.

Snow White, armored preview between the controversies

The controversies? A lot of noise for nothing

We were prepared for the worst. We too, who for profession we are obliged to verify the facts before talking about it, even if it is not nice to admit it, we have in fact arrived with some prejudice of too much to the screening of this film, demonized for many reasons by the US press. Reasons, however, that nothing have to do with the real success of the work and very much instead with the heavy climate of the public debate overseas and not only and, even, with political positions of one of the protagonists of the film.

Serena Rossi: “Snow White? As a child, she frightened me. Interpreting the bad queen was fun”

We do not really understand, as the idea of ​​re -entitling a little a Disney classic dating back to 1937, which therefore turned to the generation of children of today’s children of today, could be scandalous. Especially since the feared distortion in a Wake key there is no state at all. If you fear a reinterpretation of the alleged “dictatorship of the politically correct”, with a Snow White transformed into a virago that aspires to independence until it refuses even the presence of a prince, at the risk of dying only devoured by the Alsazian shepherds, you can pull a breath of relief because our princess remains a sweet creature and tending to the rim, which proudly waving the flag of the flag of the Kindness and empathy, convinced that this can everything. “Shame, there is no longer even the Prince Charming because Snow White is feminist!”, They told us. And in fact there is no guy in his shoes that arrives comfortably in the last seconds of the film and making the princess fall in love by saving her life with the only effort to get off the white horse and give a kiss to the unknown without senses (which would also be a crime). The prince of this Snow White, to make her fall in love, must at least do something, have a role in society and exchange a few words with the girl before it can recognize in him true love, but nobody takes away this role that indeed, it is amplified precisely by the fact that the character has a life and is not a sudden and fleeting semi -resorted appearance. This is only an example to say that the structural elements of Snow White’s fairy tale, and also of the classic Disney, including the terrifying wandering in the girl’s woods called to overcome her fears, remain, only are more digestible and therefore more understandable also for children and young people born between the 1910s and the 1920s.

Certainly in this film the use of the CGI is quite evident, and it is difficult to enter into empathy immediately with the 7 dwarves precisely because they are perceived as creatures too artifact, but it is also true that the script gives some of them a good character and that they are the one to give to the public one of the most spectacular and magical scenes of the whole film, that of the mine. Even the character of the stepmother would have deserved a greater development, because the other scene of great impact of this live action by Snow White is that of the first song by Grimilde in front of the mirror and, in general, Gal Gadot seemed rather in the role, very good even when it turns into an old tender witch with the apple, and therefore it would have been nice to see her even more in the center of the scene. This Live Action by Snow White has therefore positively surprised us and, if you like the sweet and sugary princesses, like those of the past, this film so unjustly mistreated in closed box, you will like and surprise you and above all your children and boys who of the “dictatorship of the politically correct” probably become a rather demanding audience.

VOTE: 6.7

