So Brussels “beat” the Meloni government on migrants and the pact with Albania

The future of the pact on migrants between Italy and Albania depends on Europe, and the government of Rome must remember that the agreement with Tirana cannot violate the community rules. It is the message that comes from the European Commission, reminiscent of our country that the implementation of the protocol strongly desired by the Giorgia Meloni government “must not compromise the European system of asylum or negatively affecting the common EU norms”.

The warning comes from the Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Magnus Brunner, in a response to a question of the MEP of the Democratic Party, AVS and M5S. According to the Austrian commissioner, the pact “must be complementary to the existing kindergarten access routes and cannot go to the purposes and objectives of EU law in this context, nor to harm the rights and guarantees that Member States must grant people which are found in these situations “.

In short, there are rules that must still be respected, and Italy must also do it. To make sure that this happens, “the Commission will continue to follow the implementation of the protocol closely,” continued Brunner.

The node of secure third countries

The Meloni government is trying to find a solution to save the agreement after a few days ago the third no of the Italian judges came to the detention of migrants in the center of Gjader. To unlock the practice definitively can only be the European Court of Justice, which by March should express itself on the various preliminary appeals, coming from both Italy and courts of other countries.

One of the nodes to be dissolved is that of secure third countries, or the states towards which migrants can be postponed whose asylum questions should be rejected. The problem is that the definition of which states are safe, for Italy, would be wider than the common European one, and would also include nations in which respect for human rights is not entirely guaranteed or where there are discrimination and persecutions towards minorities or political opponents. In cases like this, does the European or Italian notion prevails of sure country prevails? It will be up to the Luxembourg judges to establish it once and for all.

Overcome obstacles

“The project in Albania is an operation that presents unpublished and complexity profiles, with respect to which the government is working to develop solutions capable of overcoming the obstacles encountered so far, in order to allow full functionality of the centers made” , the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, declared in the classroom, responding to the question time to a question regarding the Italian CPRs in Albania.

The third ship of migrants brought to Albania has also returned to Italy, towards a new decree to get around the “unwelcome” judges

Meanwhile, the hypotheses on the alleged will of Fratelli d’Italia are chasing each other, so far never confirmed by the executive, to implement new interventions on the system for assigning magistrates who deal with immigration.

Palazzo Chigi would be evaluating an ad hoc rule to prevent the magistrates of the immigration section of the court in the short appeal courtyards. The latter are those who have always rejected the requests for the validation of the detention in Albania so far. The idea of ​​the executive would be, in practice, to be exhausted the magistrates deemed politicized.