So Brussels wants to accelerate the repatriation of irregular migrants

The European Union intends to increase the number of repatriations of irregular migrants, and to do so it also wants to use the opportunities provided by digitization. It is one of the objectives of the work program for 2025 of the commission presented today (Wednesday 12 February), a program divided into 51 new initiatives, including 18 legislative and 33 non -legislative.

The Community executive promises to intensify the efforts to implement the pact on migration and asylum and, to integrate it, to put in place “a new common approach on repatriations, with a new legislative framework to accelerate and simplify the repatriation process, Together with work with the partners of third countries to strengthen the readmission “. This new approach “will also take advantage of the potential of digitization”, reads the communication on the work program that has been published.

Increase efforts

Intensify the efforts to implement the pact on migration and asylum, according to the Commission, “requires coordinated and effective action to ensure a firm and fair approach, which guarantees the safety of the borders of the EU and asylum and repatriation procedures more Quick, while facing the profound causes of migration and guaranteeing the protection of fundamental rights “. This, according to Brussels, “will also require a narrow and continuous cooperation through global partnerships with the eastern and southern neighbors to help prevent illegal migration”.

Fighting the nets of traffickers

In addition, the text continues, “our first five -year European strategy on migration and the kindergarten will define a strategic and far -sighted framework for continuous work in the pact, based on global national strategies on migration and asylum of the EU Member States “.

At the same time, the Commission claims, “we must fight the nets of traffickers, thus also preventing further losses of human lives”. But, reiterates communication, there is also “need for stronger and more effective repatriation procedures for people who have no legal rights to remain in the EU, integrating the work with our partners of third countries to strengthen readmission” .