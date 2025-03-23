So from Ventotene was born a nightmare for many Europeans





Italy is the Bel Paese where you can criticize and delight the Bible, the concept of family and even the police, but the ‘totems’ of the left does not. The Constitution? It is the most beautiful in the world. The Manifesto of Ventotene? Untouchable.

Oh my God, the Prime Minister criticized the turbo-European essay that the newspaper Repubblica sold the newspaper in Piazza del Popolo on the occasion of the event last Saturday, organized by Michele Serra. Open heaven! Europe, you know, is a divisive theme and criticize it precisely in the aftermath of the return to Parliament of the former premier and former president of the ECB Mario Draghi sounds almost like a crime of injured majesty.

Then, figures like Altero Spinelli, Ernesto Rossi and Eugenio are not criticized for the simple fact of having been persecuted anti -fascists and sent in exile to the island of Ventotene by the regime. The passages on the abolition of private property and on the dictatorship of the proletariat, according to the left, were mentioned in a partial and de-contextualized way by the historical period in which the manifesto was written.

Admitted and not allowed that this is true, Meloni has revealed that “the king is naked”. The European Union, like anti -fascism, is the new para -mall around which the Italian center -left seems to have found a synthesis, a ‘fetish’ to be defended at any cost.

“This is not my idea of ​​Europe” is the phrase that resonates among the Montecitorio benches as a watershed between majority and opposition. But really someone imagined that Meloni, once he arrived at Palazzo Chigi, repudiated his Eurosceptism? Doing it would mean repudiating itself, but the point is not this. The truth is that there is a clear difference between theory and practice.

From the theory to the bureaucratic monster

Theoretically, Marx advocated noble ideals such as equality and social justice, but practice is demonstrated that real socialism, that is, it is communism, has led to poverty and thousands of deaths in every country in the world in which it was practiced. Italy was saved only thanks to the victory of the Christian democracy of Alcide De Gasperi of 1948 otherwise a victory of the popular front would have precipitated Italy from one dictatorship to another.

Anti -fascism is a sacrosanct and shareable ideal, but in the 60s and 70s led to the years of lead and to the struggle between opposite extremisms that led to the killing of the Mattei brothers with the stake of Primavalle and Sergio Ramelli, killed in the bar.

And, going back in time, the journalist Giampaolo Pansa in his latest books told the clouds made by the partisans. Feminist struggles led to the right to abortion on which not everyone can legitimately agree. The anti -racism has led to a new degeneration according to which the actress who plays Snow White can also be of color. Or even worse, hiring must be carried out on the basis not of the merit, but of a whole series of shares based on sexual orientation or on the racial ethnicity of reference.

The noblest ideal can hide darkness

What does this mean? That even the most noble ideal can hide darkness. And so it was for the European Union. Moving from the theory to practice, a transnational entity was born which appeared to many a useless and expensive bureaucratic monster. Even the ideal of Federal Europe dreamed and coveted in Ventotene proved to be a nightmare for many Europeans.

Today the finger is aimed at the terrible Hungarian sovereignty Orban, but about 20 years ago the French rejected the European Constitution and even before the Danes rejected the referendum on the euro. According to the supporters of the Ventotene Manifesto, the problem is that the union is not yet fully accomplished and serves +Europe (just to mention Riccardo Magi’s party). Yes, it is true, there is no idea of ​​Europe advocated by Spinelli and, probably, also in light of the steps mentioned by Meloni, it is even good.