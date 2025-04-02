So Giorgia Meloni fell between Donald Trump and Putin’s sons





Will a vaccine against the commercial pandemic unleashed by Donald Trump will be discovered? In these hours, for Giorgia Meloni, the most difficult period of her government begins. In fact, he will have to keep one foot in the European Union, where Italy is geographically placed. And the other in Washington, where his political godfather is devotedly installed. The Italian premier does very well to leave the doors of dialogue with the White House open. Also because after the fight – what of these hours – the cowboys in the movies always order to drink for everyone. But, at the same time, he must be careful not to end his predecessor. It’s called Giuseppe Conte.

Devotees to Trump: what happened to Giuseppe Conte

The leader 5Stelle was equally devoted to Donald. Once the American president also called him by name, crippling him in Giuseppi. And Giuseppi was thus prone to Trump that he handed over the leaders of our intelligence (October 2019) because they were personally felt by the Minister of American Justice, William Barr. And they reported everything they knew about Russiagate, who in those months involved Trump.

At the same time, Conte’s Atlanticism had to confront the faction, both in his party and in the Democratic Party, equally prone to the Chinese dictatorship. Italy’s entry first in Wuhan’s pandemic was the result of the goats and controcapriols of that government. Left by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping without any protection network.

The pro -Russian faction that has abandoned Ukraine

Today the situation is even worse. Because against the Covid virus the vaccine was found. But, after three years of massacres, against the war virus unleashed by Russia in the heart of Europe seems to not exist antidotes. Yet, inside her government, Giorgia Meloni has to deal with a new daughter and goddess faction of Vladimir Putin’s influences. As if the desire for democracy of millions of Ukrainians and the legitimate right of a sovereign state to distance himself from Moscow are worth nothing (below, in the photo of Serena Console, the memorial to the victims of the bucha massacre in Ukraine).

And in fact according to Donald Trump they are worth nothing. Because for him, but above all for the technocrats who accompany him – starting with the vice -president James David Vance, Elon Musk and their ideologist Peter Thiel – liberal democracy must be overcome. In favor of a technological state in which dissent, diversity, the discussion are a useless waste of time. China has opened the way. Trump’s America wants to make it even more efficient. The opponent of the United States, and perhaps soon the enemy on the military front of Taiwan, is in fact the Beijing regime.

Peter Thiel, Trump’s ideologist is against democracy

Donald is the elderly actor. But the young directors are those who are close to him. We know everything about Musk. But go to look for the world’s vision of Peter Thiel’s world, the ideologist of this new political adventure. And above all navigate on the site of its company that produces software, to manage immense quantities of data of any kind. It’s called Palantir Technologies (photo below, in the military version). That’s right: like Palantir, the seer stone created by John Ronald Tolkien in his The Lord of the Rings. The manifesto of the Donald Trump revolution is written in there. Starting with the slogan that welcomes the visitor: “Automation fueled by artificial intelligence for each decision”. The end – or the end, we will see – of the inventors of the new American course.

The strength of Donald Trump is in the era of X and of all the other social networks fell to Pacts with his election: the death of the word as we have known him. The word has lost its central role in our digital lives: in favor of images, slogans, at most thoughts of a few dozen characters. As long as they are effective. Do many likes. And build emotional consensus. But in this way the floor also lost its centrality as a tool of memory. And our ability to distinguish the truth from the false.

Too many lies: so we no longer recognize the truth

The ending of that masterpiece on the communist dictatorship of Moscow, which is the series Chernobyl By Craig Mazin, he gives us the latest phrases of Valerij Legasov, the suicide dead chemist who revealed the causes of the great disaster in the nuclear power plant in the world: “What is the price of the lies? It is not that we confuse them with the truth. The real danger is that if we listen to too many lies, then we no longer recognize the truth”.

Giorgia Meloni has decided to navigate alone in this Brave New Worldthe bold new world of Trump. We hope that the American president recognizes her at least courage, now that her friend Musk seems to be about to leave the White House. But in the meantime we remain in the midst of the Atlantic ford, inside an alliance now scattered with mines. Not just commercial. Since the duties war could cost thousands of jobs also in Italy, as we have told here. Europe behind us. The American coast still far away. To prepare for navigation, it would be appropriate for everyone – including government – Reading the words written at the end of the Second World War by George Orwell in his novel 1984.

“Because the duties will leave the Americans without money”

The famous book tells of three superstates to rotation in war with each other. As if they were China, Russia and the United States today. And their mass surveillance systems. But the coincidence that is equally approaching to the present day, in addition to Big Brother, to the ultra -flat screens and scattered cameras everywhere, is the activity of the Ministry of Truth. As in all dictatorships, it has the task of rewriting history, censoring books and newspapers. And above all reduce the expressive varieties of words. It seems the plot of the world that awaits us.

Italians who will lose their jobs because of Donald Trump – by Fabrizio Gatti

Finally optimistic observation, one of our loyal readers transmits it: “It is a historical figure that always turns against those who implement them – he writes – and think of implanting factories on site to circumvent them is not very wise. A little patience and even overseas they will realize: especially when they count the dollars who remained, if remained, in their pockets”.

Read the other opinions of TODAY.IT