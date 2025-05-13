So millions of European public funds went to Elon Musk’s pockets

Hundreds of millions of European public funds ended up in the pockets of Elon Musk. Over the years contracts with the European Commission have in fact obtained 339 million euros. It is learned from a response from the Commission to a parliamentary question sent by the German Deputy of the Greens Daniel Freund, according to which 180 million were paid to Spacex, 158 in Tesla and 630 thousand to X.

“Money to an EU enemy”

“It is wrong! The EU should stop payments to Musk. This man is a declared enemy of the EU and our fundamental values. It is unacceptable that we continue to pay hundreds of millions of subsidies to the richest man in the world”, wrote the MEP on X in publishing the response of the community executive.

Funds for Spacex

According to what can be seen from the question, the 180 million euros for Spacex were spent by the European Space Agency in 2024 for contracts relating to the launch of satellites intended to improve the EU’s global navigation system. “This is due to delays in the commissioning of Ariane 6, the standard launch vehicle for Galileo”, reads the response written by the EU Commissioner to the Piotr Serafin budget.

Tesla and the infrastructures for alternative fuels

According to the financial transparency system, in 2023 there are three subsidies to Tesla Motors Netherlands BV as part of the Connecting Europe Facilitythe Infrastructure Investment Fund.

In particular, these are three investments in the mechanism for infrastructure for alternative fuels (Fuels Infrastructure Facility alternatives) for the creation of charging stations for long-haul vehicles along the Transeur European transport network (Ten-T). The interventions were respectively from around 15 million, almost 134 million and almost ten million, for a total of 158 million paid to the car manufacturer.

Finally, the 630 thousand euros to X served to pay for paid advertising on the social network, even if the Commission claims to have completely suspended this service in October 2023.