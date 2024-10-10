South Korean writer Han Kang wins the 2024 Nobel Prize for Literature

Han Kang is the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize for Literature. The 54-year-old South Korean writer is the author of two collections of short stories, one of poems and eight novels, the latest of which, Greek classis published in Italy by Adelphi. The Swedish Academy awarded her the award “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical trauma with the fragility of human life”.

In 2016 he won the Man Booker International Prize for The vegetarianthe story of a woman who chooses to stop eating meat in a society that stands in the way of her choice. The first writer from her country to secure the Nobel, she succeeds the Norwegian writer and playwright Jon Fosse.

Nobel literature, the last ten winners

2023 – Jon Fosse (Norway)

2022 – Annie Ernaux (France)

2021 – Abdulrazak Gurnah (Tanzania/United Kingdom)

2020 – Louise Glück (United States)

2019 – Peter Handke (Austria)

2018 – Olga Tokarczuk (Poland, awarded the following year)

2017 – Kazuo Ishiguro (UK, native Japanese)

2016 – Bob Dylan (United States)

2015 – Svjatlana Aleksievič (Belarus)

2014 – Patrick Modiano (France)