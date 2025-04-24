Spain tears a contract for the purchase of weapons from an Israeli company

Spain has torn a contract for the purchase of weapons from an Israeli company. The Madrid government has decided to unilaterally terminate a 6.6 million euro contract for the supply of 15 million bullets, after the negotiations between the socialists of the PSOE and the allies of Sumar in the progressive executive. The contract had been formalized on April 16 and published today in the official state bulletin.

According to the government sources, cited by the local media, it will be denied to the Israeli company Imi system The permit to import armaments to Spain “for reasons of general interest”.

Protests

The decision came after Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz, founder of the Sumar radical left formation, had reiterated the need to “unilaterally withdraw the contract, which represents a serious violation of the government agreements”. Strong protests also came from Izquierda Unida, part of Sumar, who threatened to get out of the coalition, and the main workers unions.

The progressive executive, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the forefront, always critical of the Israeli policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, had undertaken in October 2023 not to sell weapons to Israel for the war with Hamas in Gaza, after the escalation of the conflict in the Striscia, which has already caused over 50 thousand Palestinian victims, largely civilians and women. children. Last year the government expanded the commitment by also including purchases of weapons from Tel Aviv.

Legal risks

The move, however, could cost dear: the state lawyer warned that the breakdown of the contract could involve the payment of the entire amount without receiving the supply, but the government’s legal team is said to be ready to respond to any request for compensation.

“When a government signs a contract with another state, it is necessary to respect it, especially if we talk about two democratic states such as Spain and Israel,” said the leader of the Spanish popular party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who asked himself: “How much will the termination of that contract cost? Who will pay it?”.